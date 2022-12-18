LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When it's cold, water will freeze and you don't want it to be the water in your pipes. The City of Lima Utilities Department urges people to be prepared for the below-zero temperatures that we will be seeing. With wind chills predicted to be near 30-below any crack or open window in your basement or crawlspace could cause a waterline in your home to freeze up. Ways to try and prevent a frozen or burst pipe are using pipe insulation, heat tape, opening cupboard doors, and running a small stream of water through your faucet. If you do get a frozen line, do not use open flames to thaw it! Get your hair dryer.

LIMA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO