Indian Joint Fire District takes Santa on boat ride through Russells Point
Russells Point, OH (WLIO) - Residents of Russells Point might have been surprised to see Santa Claus riding through their neighborhoods, not in a sleigh, but an air boat. The Indian Joint Fire District held their 3rd Annual Santa Tour Wednesday night. Kids had a chance to see Santa both on the air boat and back at the fire station. Free hot chocolate was provided to families while the little ones waited in line for their turn to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and go pick out a free toy. The department enjoys showing the community their vehicles and seeing the children have a great time.
ABATE teams up with WOCAP to make sure that local families have Christmas gifts this year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Thanks to the efforts of local bikers, around 70 families and almost 200 children will have something under the tree this year. ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) is a biker organization dedicated to helping children in need. They teamed up with West Ohio Community Action Partnership to find families and distribute toys bought with the proceeds from their annual toy run back in September. Procter & Gamble also donated cleaning supplies for parents to pick up along with the toys. While bikers were considered troublemakers a long time ago, nowadays many of them band together to support good causes.
West Ohio Food Bank is handing out pre-cooked ham dinners on Christmas Eve
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is helping put a meal on the table this holiday weekend. They are handing out a pre-cooked ready-to-heat and eat ham dinner. It will be this Saturday on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The process will be much like their regular distribution day. Enter on the west side and exit on the east side. The "to-go" dinners will be handed to you.
Unity Elementary staff get a pie in the face to reward students before winter break
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Unity Elementary have lots of fun on their last day of school before winter break. Throughout the day, kids went through activity stations around the school. They made Christmas cards, visited Santa, and more. Students also received gift bags with items such as blankets, gloves, educational materials, and a toy. Planning for this fun-filled day begins in September, and funding for the activities and gifts comes from students having a donation contest to see which staff members will get pied in the face. Students who donated were entered into a drawing for the privilege of throwing that pie at their teacher.
City announces Pride Home Awards
LIMA — The City of Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods has named five community members who were awarded for modeling property maintenance. Jason Lesh, Willie and Laura Thomas, Marcus Chaffins and Ronese Manley were each awarded for their dedication to home ownership. The Lima Property Maintenance Code Inspectors...
Springfield students receive new shoes and socks just in time for severe weather
Just in time for the severe weather, nearly 200 Springfield City School students were given new winter essentials before heading home for winter break. In partnership with Shoes 4 The Shoeless (S4TS), Horace Mann Elementary School held a ‘Holiday Extravaganza’ event where each student was given new shoes and socks.
Lima Rotary Foundation gifts $5,000 to the Lima Salvation Army
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The bells have been ringing and toys have been collected as the Salvation Army prepares for their Christmas Assistance distribution. The Lima Rotary Foundation donated $5,000 to the Lima Salvation Army. The money will be used where funding is needed. The Salvation Army provides programs all year long and this donation will help with a variety of needs.
Lima's Utilities Director offers some tips on preventing frozen water pipes and what to do if it happens
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When it's cold, water will freeze and you don't want it to be the water in your pipes. The City of Lima Utilities Department urges people to be prepared for the below-zero temperatures that we will be seeing. With wind chills predicted to be near 30-below any crack or open window in your basement or crawlspace could cause a waterline in your home to freeze up. Ways to try and prevent a frozen or burst pipe are using pipe insulation, heat tape, opening cupboard doors, and running a small stream of water through your faucet. If you do get a frozen line, do not use open flames to thaw it! Get your hair dryer.
Lima Rotary Club holds their annual holiday auction fundraiser
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians take time to give back while celebrating the holidays. It was their annual holiday auction raising funds for the Rotary Foundation. Items were donated by local businesses and auctioned off to the highest bidder. There was a mixture of silent and live auction items up for grabs.
Freedom Elementary K-Kids raise money for some local non-profit organizations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The spirit of giving was in the air Monday afternoon at Freedom Elementary School in Lima!. The Freedom Elementary K-Kids raised $190 from their bake and buckeye sale to donate to Deb's Dogs. The donated proceeds will be used to pay veterinarian bills and supplies for the animals. The Deb's Dogs organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has been in Allen County since 2008 helping any injured, stray, or sick animals. After the ceremony, we asked the founder and director of Deb's Dogs, Debbie Helser, what this donation meant to her.
Lima Towers residents get some advice on maintaining good health from Lima Memorial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System bringing services to those living at the Lima Towers. Dozens of residents attending the health fair to learn more about what they should be doing to maintain good health. Lima Memorial bringing information on smoking cessation education, nutritional demonstrations, mental health care, and appointment screening.
Recognize a Hero During the Holidays: Deadline Extended for Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline for nominations has been extended to Dec. 31 as the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS is continuing to accept nominations through the holiday season for the annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The expanded event will honor recipients April 26, 2023 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in downtown Columbus. Nominations of deserving candidates can be made at com.ohio.gov/HOFNom.
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
West Ohio Food Bank receives a $50,000 donation from Nutrien
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is the season of giving and one Lima company is helping with a gift to end food insecurity in our area. Nutrien donated $50,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank Monday afternoon. As a way to continue to support the communities that they operate in, the West Ohio Food Bank will combine the donation with other Ohio food banks to get more bang for their buck when they purchase food for distribution. So far this year, the food bank has helped between 48,000 and 50,000 individuals, and over half of them are first-time users.
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog looking for a forever home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. She got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
Rhodes State College approves a remodeling project to add more space for instructional robots
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Rhodes State College board of trustees approved a $400,000 remodeling project at their meeting Tuesday night. The project will combine two rooms into one to create room to have more instructional robots in the classroom. A large glass window facing the hallway will also be added for other students and visitors to observe the equipment in action. This upgrade will benefit students who intend to work in manufacturing, and agriculture, which is becoming a more technology-focused field. Once complete, these students will receive more comprehensive training.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
$11K in scholarships to be awarded by Midwest Electric
Press Release from Midwest Electric: ST. MARYS, OH — Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”
