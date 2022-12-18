Read full article on original website
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
247Sports
TCU announces 22 signees on signing day
TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
The Insider: Sizing up Texas' quarterback room moving forward
In this week's edition of The Insider, we size up Texas' quarterback room moving forward and get into the mindset of freshman Maalik Murphy and much, much more.
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
Top 100 prospect Derek Williams officially signs with Texas
Texas officially signed one of the premier defenders in the nation today in New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams. A number of schools made a late push for Williams as the early signing period approached, but Williams remained firm to his June 27th commitment to the Horns. One of...
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
High School Football Player Gets Stuck in Salvation Army Kettle in Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A high school football player who was playing in a State Championship game in Arlington, Tx got stuck in the famous red kettle at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have these large kettles on the sideline of their field in AT&T Stadium in an effort to promote the annual Salvation Army fundraiser for the holidays.
Chris Beard arrest new details: Medic evaluated Longhorns coach before he was taken to jail
ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn't go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
casinonewsdaily.com
Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas
The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
247Sports
