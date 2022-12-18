ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

247Sports

TCU announces 22 signees on signing day

TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates

Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Top 100 prospect Derek Williams officially signs with Texas

Texas officially signed one of the premier defenders in the nation today in New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams. A number of schools made a late push for Williams as the early signing period approached, but Williams remained firm to his June 27th commitment to the Horns. One of...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE
casinonewsdaily.com

Mavericks Owner Wants a Casino and Arena in Dallas

The Mavericks’ current long-term lease expires in about 8 and a half years, giving the owner plenty of time to decide and prepare to leave the American Airlines Center arena if things work out on the ground in the next year. The news comes more than a month after...
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
Thrillist

The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs

Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CERVANTES, JOSE GUADALUPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
247Sports

247Sports

