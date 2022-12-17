ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
purplePTSD.com

The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Reich sent 'powerful text' to Kirk Cousins after historic comeback

For nearly 30 years, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was known for orchestrating the largest comeback in NFL history. After Saturday’s historic collapse by the team he coached just over one month ago, that torch has now been passed. The owner of the largest comeback in NFL history now belongs to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who helped erase a 33-point deficit in the final 24 minutes of the Week 15 game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals offensive output lacking in loss to Broncos

For all the good the Arizona Cardinals defense did against the Denver Broncos, the offense couldn’t carry its share of the workload in a 24-15 loss on Sunday. Held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals totaled 240 yards of offense in the defeat. They were 2-for-12 on third down (17%).
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Rapid Reactions: Cardinals unable to snap losing streak vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals (4-10) extended their season-long losing streak to four games following their 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday. While Arizona’s defense had one of its better games of 2022, most notably the team’s pass rush, the same couldn’t be said for an offense scrambling to find consistency.
DENVER, CO
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Iowa boy goes viral after being surprised with jersey, tickets to Vikings game

(ABC 6 News) – A Cedar Rapids, Iowa boy has gone viral after being surprised with a jersey and tickets to last Saturday’s historic Vikings game. Teegan Galvin, was surprised with a Vikings jersey and game tickets as he opened a gift from his father, Nate, outside U.S. Bank Stadium. Teegan was initially told they might see some players if they walked around the stadium. Once they got to the stadium, Nate handed his son a package and told him to open it all while capturing it on video.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Arizona Sports

Bucs still in charge of division entering Cardinals game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no surefire fix for what’s ailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady-led offense is struggling to score points, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its usual standards and mistakes on special teams have also contributed to the Bucs (6-8) not being able to take command of the NFC South.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Arizona Sports

Bijan Robinson, former Arizona high school star, leaves Texas for NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson, a product of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
Arizona Sports

J.J. Watt’s dominant showing not enough in Cardinals’ loss to Broncos

Up against Denver Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the Arizona Cardinals pass rush went to work in a hurry on Sunday. Totaling six sacks and seven QB hits in the first half alone, Arizona’s pass rush kept a Denver offense coming off its best output of the season in check for a good part of the Cardinals’ eventual 24-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald and Devin Booker are part owners of Arizona pickleball team

Major League Pickleball announced a 12-team expansion on Monday that includes an Arizona-based team, AZ Drive, that is owned by Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker and others. The Arizona Cardinals legend and current Phoenix Suns star are joined in the ownership group by other people with Arizona ties, including country star Dierks Bentley, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton and Brooklyn Bedding owner John Merwin.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign QB James Morgan to practice squad, release Carson Strong

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday the team has signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad and released QB Carson Strong as a corresponding move. Morgan was drafted No. 125 overall as a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft from Florida International, but he did not see any game action in his rookie year despite being on the active roster.
NEVADA STATE
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

