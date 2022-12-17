(ABC 6 News) – A Cedar Rapids, Iowa boy has gone viral after being surprised with a jersey and tickets to last Saturday’s historic Vikings game. Teegan Galvin, was surprised with a Vikings jersey and game tickets as he opened a gift from his father, Nate, outside U.S. Bank Stadium. Teegan was initially told they might see some players if they walked around the stadium. Once they got to the stadium, Nate handed his son a package and told him to open it all while capturing it on video.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO