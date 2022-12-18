Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
‘I used to be good’: Tiger Woods responds to Charlie’s hilarious assessment of his play
Charlie Woods had to deal with a nagging injury during the PNC Championship — just like his father — so he gave his dad some credit for anchoring the team during their opening-round 59 on Saturday. “He played great today,” Charlie said. “He had to carry me all...
Watch: Tiger Woods composes while Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and other TaylorMade stars sing 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas'
TaylorMade is usually good for a few highlight social media posts this time of year. Whether it be matching Christmas sweaters or re-creating the famous pole scene from “A Christmas Story,” the golf-equipment giant brings the heat during the holidays. This year, it’s much of the same.
Golf Digest
What's next for Charlie Woods as a pro, Tiger on the senior tour, Norman's ouster, Maltbie's goodbye and more
I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo shady after 21-day streak ends: ‘He got lucky’
“Jeopardy!” champion Cris Pannullo is opening up about the end of his 21-game winning streak — and shading the contestant who beat him. Pannullo, 38, ended his winning run last Tuesday with a winnings total of $748,000. He lost to Andy Tirrell — who ended up losing the following night. The fan-favorite from New Jersey admitted on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he still feels “incredible” and the show is only over for him “for now.” “Everybody loses on ‘Jeopardy!’ but very, very few people win 20 games, very few people win three quarters of a million dollars, or a half-million dollars, or...
Golf.com
Augusta National scolds LIV defectors, stops short of Masters ban
The 2023 Masters will welcome every golfer who has qualified — regardless of what tour they play on. In a statement from Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley on Tuesday morning, the club paved the way for golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to earn entry into next April’s tournament. While Ridley didn’t go as far as to name the upstart tour explicitly in his statement, he noted Augusta National will invite “those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament” — effectively ruling out a LIV Golf Masters ban.
Golf.com
Why this rural 9-hole course was my favorite I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Golf World Reacts to Decision on LIV Golfers at Masters
The golf world had a lot to say about LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players coming together at the Masters.
Comments / 0