ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're continuing to learn more about the data breach impacting Rochester Public Library. The access point where the cyberattack began has been sealed. On Saturday, the library emailed around 1,300 of the roughly 1,700 people the breach impacted. They're in the course of reaching out through snail mail to those of you who didn't give out an email address. The library recommends you bring in a photo ID and get a different library card number if your information was at risk of being accessed. Jeremiah Baumann, the head of marketing and community engagement at Rochester Public Library, said the breach was a tough pill to swallow.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO