Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
KIMT
Reaction to data breach impacting Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're continuing to learn more about the data breach impacting Rochester Public Library. The access point where the cyberattack began has been sealed. On Saturday, the library emailed around 1,300 of the roughly 1,700 people the breach impacted. They're in the course of reaching out through snail mail to those of you who didn't give out an email address. The library recommends you bring in a photo ID and get a different library card number if your information was at risk of being accessed. Jeremiah Baumann, the head of marketing and community engagement at Rochester Public Library, said the breach was a tough pill to swallow.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army in need of support
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.
KAAL-TV
First responders use Narcan to save 2 males in separate suspected overdose incidents
(ABC 6 News) – First responders used Narcan to save two males in separate suspected overdose incidents over the weekend. The Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to an incident on Friday afternoon at approximately 1:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW in Rochester. RPD said when...
Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
KIMT
Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
Southern Minnesota School Announcements
The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities) When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
KIMT
SMART Transit cutting back on bus service Thursday and Friday
AUSTIN, Minn. – SMART Transit is adjusting services on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated severe winter storm. The Austin-based bus company says it will close at 5 pm on Thursday, shutting down all bus services and dispatch, the Thursday O/N Austin Work Rout will run at the driver’s discretion, and there will be no Austin/Albert Lea shuttle service on Thursday.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KIMT
Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
KIMT
Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
KIMT
Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
KIMT
Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
Comments / 1