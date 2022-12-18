ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals quarterback McCoy out vs. Buccaneers, McSorley to start

The Arizona Cardinals will be down to their third string quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. McCoy suffered the head injury on a third-down run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was carted off the field. The Cardinals lost the game 24-15, getting outscored 21-9 after McCoy left.
Larry Fitzgerald and Devin Booker are part owners of Arizona pickleball team

Major League Pickleball announced a 12-team expansion on Monday that includes an Arizona-based team, AZ Drive, that is owned by Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker and others. The Arizona Cardinals legend and current Phoenix Suns star are joined in the ownership group by other people with Arizona ties, including country star Dierks Bentley, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton and Brooklyn Bedding owner John Merwin.
Bucs still in charge of division entering Cardinals game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no surefire fix for what’s ailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady-led offense is struggling to score points, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its usual standards and mistakes on special teams have also contributed to the Bucs (6-8) not being able to take command of the NFC South.
Cardinals sign QB James Morgan to practice squad, release Carson Strong

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday the team has signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad and released QB Carson Strong as a corresponding move. Morgan was drafted No. 125 overall as a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft from Florida International, but he did not see any game action in his rookie year despite being on the active roster.
Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati

Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
Suns list Devin Booker, Josh Okogie out vs. Wizards

Devin Booker will miss the second straight game due to a groin injury when the Phoenix Suns face the Washington Wizards to wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday. Phoenix (19-12) will also be without Josh Okogie (hip soreness), Cam Payne (foot strain), Jock Landale (concussion protocols) and Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear rehab).
Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
