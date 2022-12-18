Read full article on original website
J.J. Watt trolls ‘randomly selected’ PED test after 3-sack game
Sometimes athletes perform so well at a certain age that they have to be cheating, right?. Well, 33-year-old Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt felt that’s exactly what happened after his three-sack performance in Sunday’s 24-15 loss to the Broncos in Denver. That’s when Watt received a text...
Cardinals quarterback McCoy out vs. Buccaneers, McSorley to start
The Arizona Cardinals will be down to their third string quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. McCoy suffered the head injury on a third-down run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was carted off the field. The Cardinals lost the game 24-15, getting outscored 21-9 after McCoy left.
Hard Knocks recap: Cardinals focused on getting most out of final stretch
The Arizona Cardinals were back on HBO’s Hard Knocks for Episode 6 on Wednesday night, and the message around the team for the final stretch of the season was loud and clear. The playoffs are out of reach, so Arizona’s coaches and players stressed getting the most out of...
Carson Palmer on 33rd Team: ‘The future is bleak right now’ for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are in a dark spot right now sitting at 4-10, just over a week removed from their franchise quarterback tearing his ACL on Monday Night Football. Cardinals Ring of Honor member Carson Palmer joined Trey Wingo and The 33rd Team to discuss the current state of Arizona’s situation on and off the field.
Larry Fitzgerald and Devin Booker are part owners of Arizona pickleball team
Major League Pickleball announced a 12-team expansion on Monday that includes an Arizona-based team, AZ Drive, that is owned by Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker and others. The Arizona Cardinals legend and current Phoenix Suns star are joined in the ownership group by other people with Arizona ties, including country star Dierks Bentley, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton and Brooklyn Bedding owner John Merwin.
NFL moves ‘Sunday Ticket’ to YouTube channels starting next season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels. The NFL...
Cardinals safety Budda Baker makes 4th straight Pro Bowl, named starter for NFC
The NFL announced full rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday, and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was named a starter for the NFC. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater and special teamer Dennis Gardeck were selected as alternates. Baker has continued to play at a star level despite the...
Next man up: Cardinals QB Trace McSorley focused, excited for 1st NFL start
TEMPE — Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady and a playoff-hungry Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. The family in attendance. Talk about one hell of a setting for the first NFL start of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley’s career on Sunday. With Colt McCoy in concussion protocol and head coach...
Bucs still in charge of division entering Cardinals game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no surefire fix for what’s ailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tom Brady-led offense is struggling to score points, the defense hasn’t been playing up to its usual standards and mistakes on special teams have also contributed to the Bucs (6-8) not being able to take command of the NFC South.
Cardinals sign QB James Morgan to practice squad, release Carson Strong
The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday the team has signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad and released QB Carson Strong as a corresponding move. Morgan was drafted No. 125 overall as a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft from Florida International, but he did not see any game action in his rookie year despite being on the active roster.
Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati
Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
Suns list Devin Booker, Josh Okogie out vs. Wizards
Devin Booker will miss the second straight game due to a groin injury when the Phoenix Suns face the Washington Wizards to wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday. Phoenix (19-12) will also be without Josh Okogie (hip soreness), Cam Payne (foot strain), Jock Landale (concussion protocols) and Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear rehab).
Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
Mat Ishbia gains one of greatest unseen sport stories with purchase of Suns
There’s an old saying about the devil you know and the devil you don’t. That will not apply to the sale of the Phoenix Suns. The franchise is being sold to Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender from Michigan. Unlike the exiled Robert Sarver, Ishbia is already in good standing with the NBA. And here’s the best part:
