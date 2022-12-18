The Arizona Cardinals will be down to their third string quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. McCoy suffered the head injury on a third-down run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was carted off the field. The Cardinals lost the game 24-15, getting outscored 21-9 after McCoy left.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO