You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Aaron Rodgers Sparks New Relationship Rumors After Being Spotted With Model on His Birthday
Here's what to know about the model Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is linked to after they were spotted together on his birthday.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job
One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco. A wide receiver...
Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota
"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday
The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott
Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday. Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game
The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears. During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham. The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement. The...
