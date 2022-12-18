"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."

