Read full article on original website
Related
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Fleming Island hires Chad Parker as new high school football coach
One of the First Coast's most consistent football programs has its new leader. Fleming Island hired longtime Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker to take over the Golden Eagles' head coaching position, the school announced Thursday. ...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs selected for second straight NFL Pro Bowl
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl votes are in and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle has been named to the team
Comments / 0