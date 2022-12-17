Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver highlights Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's role representing the US
NBA commissioner Adam Silver highlighted the Boston Celtics’ role this season in representing the United States in an increasingly international league with a certain Celtics star the sole US player among the Association’s top-five scorers this season while talking about the growth of the league at the 2022 NBA Mexico City Game on Saturday.
Bulls, Hawks look to build on recent wins
Now that the Chicago Bulls have ended their four-game losing streak, they will seek a little revenge when they visit
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former All-Star blasts Tyrese Haliburton with bizarre criticism
A former NBA All-Star launched into a bizarre rant about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton after Sunday’s game, and it seemingly came out of nowhere. Wally Szczerbiak, who does color commentary and postgame work for New York Knicks broadcasts, was analyzing Sunday’s 109-106 Knicks victory when he suddenly went in on Haliburton. Szczerbiak essentially dubbed... The post Former All-Star blasts Tyrese Haliburton with bizarre criticism appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players
Over a decade after he slugged it out with them in the playoffs, one former Boston Celtics champion is beefing with the Orlando Magic again. The Celtics and Magic met for a pair of back-to-back games on Friday and Sunday (both taking place in Boston). After Friday’s contest, which Orlando won 117-109, retired ex-Celtics guard... The post Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit takes on Philadelphia, aims to end 3-game skid
Detroit Pistons (8-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Philadelphia after losing three games in a row. The 76ers are 12-8 in Eastern Conference games....
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks on how the NBA hopes to prevent future Ime Udoka scandals
While fans of the Boston Celtics have for the most part moved on from the Ime Udoka scandal that nearly upended the start of a much-anticipated season, the team itself has yet to resolve the suspended Celtics head coach’s situation. During this process, the NBA has largely remained in the background, monitoring the situation with minimal public discussion.
Boston's Al Hoford fined $25k following ejection from Friday's game
During last Friday night’s loss to the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford was ejected for making contact with Magic center Mo Wagner between the legs. Today the NBA announced that Horford is receiving a $25,000 fine for the action on top of his ejection vs. Orlando.
NECN
Forsberg: A Bad Week Or Something Worse? Slumping C's Have Questions to Answer
Forsberg: A bad week or something worse? Slumping C's have questions to answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The buzzer to end the third quarter had already sounded as Sam Hauser pursued a loose ball. His momentum pulling him away from the basket, Hauser launched a haphazard, 30-foot heave off one foot from the sideline hashmark only to watch it bank home.
Nets' Nic Claxton: 'I feel like I wasn't getting the respect I deserve'
Brooklyn Nets big Nic Claxton believes he's should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.
T.J. Warren Unsure Where 'Narrative' About His Defense Came From
Brooklyn Nets wing T.J. Warren spoke about being a two-way player and the narrative revolved around his defensive play.
Pistons had hilarious way of trolling Kyrie Irving at free throw line
The Detroit Pistons did their homework with Kyrie Irving coming into town over the weekend. The Pistons went viral during Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets for their hilarious way of trolling Irving at the free throw line. As Irving stepped to the stripe in the fourth quarter, Pistons game operations put up an image... The post Pistons had hilarious way of trolling Kyrie Irving at free throw line appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Test: How Nets Are Approaching A Strenuous Stretch Ahead
After a favorable regular season slate the last two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets are set for a big test to show if the team can dance with the elite.
NBC Sports
Canucks' reported asking price for Bo Horvat revealed; Should Bruins pay it?
The Vancouver Canucks are an interesting team to watch as the March 3 NHL trade deadline approaches. If the Canucks start to slide in the standings -- they are five points out of a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Monday -- maybe they look to make some moves with an eye toward the future.
'There are a couple of regrets': Red Sox move forward after Xander Bogaerts bolts Boston
With another homegrown star leaving town, Red Sox fans are again left wondering about their team's commitment to winning. So what's next?
