Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational
Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
theadvocate.com
Former St. Ed's star Kieran Davis signs with East Carolina
Former St. Edmund’s standout and current Blessed Trinity Catholic (Atlanta) edge rusher Kieran Davis is completing the circle in a lot of ways. The former Blue Jay returned to Eunice and signed his National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina on Wednesday. The decision completed the journey of...
theadvocate.com
LSU has signed Shelton Sampson Jr. See why the Catholic WR seems destined to be a star.
One of LSU football's most coveted signees for the Class of 2023, Shelton Sampson Jr., happens to be a local product. Sampson, who played his high school ball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a four-star prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Sampson adds another...
theadvocate.com
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
theadvocate.com
Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach
Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
theadvocate.com
LSU December 2022 and online graduates
LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
theadvocate.com
Peyton Falgoust, Sofa Kings and more music in Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas
MIKE HOGAN: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. CONNOR UNDERWOOD: Crowne Plaza, 6 p.m. DUSTIN LEE GUEDRY TRIO: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 6 p.m. ERIC BASKIN DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. JOSIAH SHILLOW: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. SHANE MADERE...
theadvocate.com
LSU football enters the early signing period in the mix for these 4 standout prospects
While LSU already has a top-5 recruiting class, it could move up through the ranks with the addition of a few more national names, including two five-star and two four-star recruits. The addition of any of the remaining names in the mix could dictate how LSU treats the transfer portal...
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
theadvocate.com
Sizing up the LSU recruiting class after day one of the early period
The Tigers signed 25 high school players Wednesday. That was the total number they were expected to land, with one defection and one addition: four-star cornerback Daylen Austin flipped to Oregon, while LSU got four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton to flip from Vanderbilt. LSU will announce its transfer signees Friday.
theadvocate.com
LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period
Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
theadvocate.com
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate. Yet the two businesses are only part of the plans, which are also expected to include a hotel, restaurants and a 330-unit high-end apartment complex.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
KLFY.com
Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
theadvocate.com
One dead in shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus as Baton Rouge killings rise
One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive near LSU’s campus Wednesday morning, officials say — the third killing in as many days in Baton Rouge as the city sees an uptick in homicides in December. Emergency services responded just before 8 a.m....
Comments / 0