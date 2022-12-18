ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational

Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former St. Ed's star Kieran Davis signs with East Carolina

Former St. Edmund’s standout and current Blessed Trinity Catholic (Atlanta) edge rusher Kieran Davis is completing the circle in a lot of ways. The former Blue Jay returned to Eunice and signed his National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina on Wednesday. The decision completed the journey of...
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Matt Desormeaux takes over as Catholic's new football coach

Catholic High of New Iberia didn't have to look far for its new head football coach. Matt Desormeaux, who the school announced as its coach in a news release Monday morning, was already there on campus as the assistant principal. "Matt has helped to bring a new light and energy...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU December 2022 and online graduates

LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Peyton Falgoust, Sofa Kings and more music in Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas

MIKE HOGAN: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. CONNOR UNDERWOOD: Crowne Plaza, 6 p.m. DUSTIN LEE GUEDRY TRIO: Galvez Seafood, Prairieville, 6 p.m. ERIC BASKIN DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. JOSIAH SHILLOW: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. SHANE MADERE...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sizing up the LSU recruiting class after day one of the early period

The Tigers signed 25 high school players Wednesday. That was the total number they were expected to land, with one defection and one addition: four-star cornerback Daylen Austin flipped to Oregon, while LSU got four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton to flip from Vanderbilt. LSU will announce its transfer signees Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period

Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential

Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate. Yet the two businesses are only part of the plans, which are also expected to include a hotel, restaurants and a 330-unit high-end apartment complex.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA

