Cleveland, OH

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
Colts turn to their 3rd QB of the season, with Nick Foles to start vs. Chargers

For the second time this season, Matt Ryan has been benched. Something had to give after the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead last week, allowing the biggest comeback in NFL history last week to the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn't all Ryan's fault, but he is the one who will take a seat for a Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday. He was 31. Hillman's family announced his death in a message posted to his Instagram account. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of family and close friends," the message said. "We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”
DENVER, CO

