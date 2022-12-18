Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.
Citrus County Chronicle
Army school honors two Special Forces soldiers
Fort Bragg’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June for two buildings named in honor of two of the most famous Green Berets in Army history. The North Carolina school’s newly opened Chapman Hall, which was named in honor of Army Sgt....
Comments / 0