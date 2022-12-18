ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
Extra days off leave Brock Purdy in good shape for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy wasn't sure he'd make it through his second NFL start or if a hard hit to his sore ribs and oblique would force him out. Purdy survived just fine, delivering another winning performance for the San Francisco 49ers and now has the benefit of a few extra days off to feel much healthier before start No. 3 on Saturday against Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
ATLANTA, GA
In Franco Harris, the Steelers found a hero ... and a Way

PITTSBURGH (AP) — “The Steeler Way” did not exist at 3:28 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1972. If it had, it would have been synonymous with one thing and one thing only. Losing. Lots of it. Nearly four decades worth of pratfalls and misery cloaked in anonymity.
PITTSBURGH, PA

