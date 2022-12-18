SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy wasn't sure he'd make it through his second NFL start or if a hard hit to his sore ribs and oblique would force him out. Purdy survived just fine, delivering another winning performance for the San Francisco 49ers and now has the benefit of a few extra days off to feel much healthier before start No. 3 on Saturday against Washington.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO