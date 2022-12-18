Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
WSFA
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery. There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue. “It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards. Edwards has five children at home. She...
WSFA
Salvation Army gives Christmas gifts to those in need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Generosity is alive and well for the holidays in 2022. The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program. There were also 2,035 coats given out thanks to the Coats of Comfort campaign. Even food is being distributed to help families put a warm meal on the table this Christmas.
WSFA
United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing. “Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they...
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving. The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. The charity will be temporarily moving...
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas will be here before we know it. What better way to spend time with family and friends than with a festive event? If you are looking for ideas or something fun to do together, we’ve got you covered. If you are in Montgomery, how...
WSFA
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county. Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec....
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
wbrc.com
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
WSFA
Eclectic Middle School teacher making sixth-grade science fun
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) Nicole Holmes’ world revolves around sixth-grade science. She knows that science experiments and concepts can be tricky, but she’s made it her mission to make learning fun. “I’m a very hands-on teacher, I’m a hands-on learner, so we are hands-on in my classroom,” Holmes said....
NPR
She made civil rights history in Selma. Now, she guides visitors through its past
Even before we got to Alabama, we'd been told to expect a bossy grandmother who is totally awesome. OK, let me back up. We've been celebrating members of the civil rights generation, folks like 92-year-old Fred Gray, who was Rosa Parks' lawyer, even my own mom and uncle who grew up in segregated North Carolina. So Deborah Douglas, author of a civil rights guidebook, told us this bossy grandmother was someone we just had to meet.
WSFA
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program. According to the Montgomery Police...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Middle students gets a Big Surprise from Punishers LEMC and Police Department for Christmas
Recently some very special students from Millbrook Middle School received surprise Christmas presents from the Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter and members of the Millbrook Police Department. Along with photos of the delivery, the Facebook Page for the Punishers said, “We delivered an early Christmas surprise to Ms. Perry and...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
Comments / 0