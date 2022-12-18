Even before we got to Alabama, we'd been told to expect a bossy grandmother who is totally awesome. OK, let me back up. We've been celebrating members of the civil rights generation, folks like 92-year-old Fred Gray, who was Rosa Parks' lawyer, even my own mom and uncle who grew up in segregated North Carolina. So Deborah Douglas, author of a civil rights guidebook, told us this bossy grandmother was someone we just had to meet.

SELMA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO