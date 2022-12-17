Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Local scout earns Gold Award for efforts to help children who need emotional support
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Sofia Liotino has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Liotino, a Mooresville resident and member of Girl Scout Troop 13042, worked with Turning Point Family Services to create a book offering emotional support for children who are going through stressful situations or dealing with mental health issues. After personally seeing friends go through difficult times, she hopes this book will be a supportive resource for others.
iredellfreenews.com
CATS automotive department hosts appreciation luncheon for community stakeholders (Photo Gallery)
The Career Academy & Technical School’s Automotive Department held its annual stakeholder’s appreciation luncheon Thursday afternoon to show gratitude to the faculty and staff, local automotive/transportation sponsors and community leaders. Automotive students and culinary students, along with their teachers and Principal Larry Rogers, welcomed hundreds of guests to...
iredellfreenews.com
Johnny Wayne Dalton
Johnny Wayne Dalton, 74, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born March 10, 1947, to Otto and Anna Carson Dalton. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie Dalton; and sister, Edna Jean Dalton. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Tosheka Garrick...
iredellfreenews.com
Library staff working on countywide cemetery survey, digital collections upgrade
The Local History Department at the Iredell County Public Library is very excited to announce that the countywide cemetery survey has officially been started. We have visited several abandoned cemeteries in the last few months, with more to come after the upcoming rain and holidays. I cannot thank the residents...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor touts city’s accomplishments in 2022, expresses appreciation for staff
As the Statesville City Council completed its official business for the year on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh took a few minutes to talk about strides the city has made during the past 12 months. “When I reflect on 2022, I am first filled with gratitude and thanks,” Kutteh said. “Thanks...
iredellfreenews.com
Elizabeth Ann Mayberry Benfield
Elizabeth “Ann” Mayberry Benfield passed away peacefully at her home on December 15, 2022. Ann was born in Wilkes, N.C., County on August 14, 1932, to parents Fred Lester and Cansie Mayberry. Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Grandy.” She will be remembered for the bright glimmer in her...
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Summeral Basinger
Carl Summeral Basinger, 94, a lifelong resident of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on December 13, 2022. Carl was born on January 31, 1928, to the late William and Ollie Basinger in Mooresville. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Basinger; son Steve Basinger;...
WBTV
December: Cabarrus Co. Commissioners talk art installation, rules of behavior for library patrons
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations for the public art installation in the new Cabarrus County Courthouse lobby are underway, as crews recently placed stenciling to map out the Woven Scroll design. The design, created by Texas-based RE:site, features thousands of individually hand-wrapped colored steel wire sections which are stacked...
iredellfreenews.com
Speak Life and Live to host New Year’s Eve Bash at Statesville Civic Center
Speak Life and Live will host a New Year’s Eve Bash with N-Spire on December 31 at the Statesville Civic Center. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Civic Center is located at 300 S. Center Street. Leslie Morrison and Saira...
iredellfreenews.com
Amberly Nicole Harris
Amberly Nicole Harris, 32, of Mooresville, N.C., who resided in Independence, Ky., passed away unexpectedly at her residence around December 15, 2022. She was born on September 7, 1990, in Rowan County, N.C. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed going to the beach with her family any chance she would get. Amberly also loved her fur babies.
caldwelljournal.com
CCC&TI Recently Hosted A Celebration For Its Group Of Practical Nursing Graduates
HUDSON, NC (December 16, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently hosted a pinning ceremony for the latest class of Practical Nursing graduates. The ceremony was on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The Practical Nursing Class of 2022 includes Jayme Baker, Haley Barlow, Audie Wayne Bartlett II, Jordan Boone, Genna Brewer, Lillian Cochran, Ekaterina Dacruz, Kelsey Dotson, Andrea Foster, Tami Goudy, Zoey Green, Cody Holman, Grace Jeter, Hannah Maher, Kayla McCloud, Macey Oxentine, Jordan Pagan, Amanda Peryea, Jackson Reid, Victoria Phillips Roark, J. Marissa Smith, Shannon Smith, Savannah Snyder, Tonia Snyder, Mercedes Triplett, Jacqueline Visingard, Autumn Ward, Cassie Warlick, Dana Williams and Kenna Williams. Graduates of the 1-year program, which begins each January, are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN), which is required for practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse. To apply for the Practical Nursing program, which is available on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses, please call 828-726-2200.
iredellfreenews.com
Margaret Brown
Margaret Brown, 99, of Catawba, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab. Margaret was born January 28, 1923, to Frederik and Maria Wagner Auerswald in Frankfurt, Germany. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred W. Brown; and three brothers.
iredellfreenews.com
Bill Moose
Bill Moose, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1932, in Catawba County, N.C., to the late Bertie Moose McCrary. Mr. Moose was a loom fixer and retired from Mooresville Mills, where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
monroenc.org
City of Monroe to Observe Christmas/New Year Holidays
The City of Monroe's administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 & 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday, and January 2 for New Year's Day. Emergency services will continue to be operational during that time and can be reached by calling 911. The Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center...
iredellfreenews.com
Kathy Cashion Burdette
Kathy Cashion Burdette, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. She was born on January 13, 1955, in Mooresville to the late Henry Burnes Cashion and Edna Pope Cashion. Kathy was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 215 acres to Morrow Mountain State Park
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a news release, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the transfer of 215 acres of land to Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County. In November 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 215 acres of forest only a half-mile away from the Hardaway...
iredellfreenews.com
Marshall Thomas Redman
Marshall Thomas “Tom” Redman, 84, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born to Allen Graham and Willie Bell Seay Redman on October 20, 1938. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, William Redman; and sisters: Margaret Skull, Shirley Caldwell, and...
iredellfreenews.com
Johann Overcash Fox
Johann Overcash Fox, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Cadence Senior Living in Mooresville, N.C. Johann was born on September 18, 1941, in Iredell County to the late Howard Overcash and Margaret Beaver Overcash. She was a retired teacher’s assistant and nanny, and she loved being able to teach children. Johann also had a special place in her heart for all animals.
WBTV
Cabarrus Co. receives $1 million grant for SUN Project expansion
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County received a $1 million state-directed grant to expand the SUN Project, a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders (SUD) and their infants and families. The expansion will cover Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties. Cabarrus County is collaborating with...
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
