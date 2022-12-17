Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Volleyball announces 2023 Clinic schedule
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State University volleyball team will host a series of skills and elite clinics throughout the winter and spring of 2023. The Huskies will host their annual Skills Clinic on four dates in February and April and the Elite Clinics on four dates in January, March and May.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Just Not Enough in OT Thriller at (RV) UMD
DULUTH, Minn. - It was almost the exact same story as the last meeting between the St. Cloud State men's basketball team and the (RV) UMD Bulldogs. Despite a valiant effort by the Huskies, they fell just short, 84-80, to Minnesota Duluth in overtime. All eight Huskies that touched the court added points to the board.
SBLive's Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Dec. 12-18)
The following athletes will be nominated for Tuesday's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "varriano34@gmail.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Girls’ HockeyMaysie Koch, Dodge County The eighth-grade forward ...
Central Minnesota High School Wrestling Update
1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE. Note: a number of events were postponed because of the weather, this really reduced the number of events that were held!. We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From...
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
kfgo.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-December 19, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time during the week checking anglers and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling without a license, trapping without a license, extra line, failure to transfer ownership, and littering. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West)...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
KEYC
DNR cautions anglers about thin ice
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR is ready to see anglers begin taking the ice, but wants them to be careful before doing so. The agency says that while this is the time of year where it is increasingly common for people to venture out onto frozen lakes, the recent warm and rainy weather could interfere with the freezing of the ice.
mprnews.org
Track travel, storm conditions as winter blast barrels toward Minnesota
Another winter storm is heading for the Upper Midwest, poised to bring snow, wind and possibly blizzard conditions to much of Minnesota later this week along with bitterly cold temperatures — just in time to mess with holiday travel plans. The National Weather Service said travel across Minnesota later...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
