ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
Willie McGinest VIDEO: Patriots Ex Arrested After Brutal Beating with Bottle
Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble and a disturbing video of the Patriots ex is making the rounds on social media.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins agreed for Feb. 18 UFC Fight Night event
Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins are once again set to compete inside the octagon. After two fizzled match-ups in 2021 and 2022, OSP and “Monstro” have agreed to clash at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Vents About Him Missing Christmas For Rehab
Matt Riddle just can’t seem to avoid controversy. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has been embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his tweets in the past. However, this time he has landed himself in trouble without saying anything. It was reported that Matt...
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Ben Askren suggests Jiri Prochazka could sue USADA over excessive testing
Ben Askren thinks Jiri Prochazka has grounds to sue USADA. In 2022, Prochazka has been the most tested athlete in the UFC by far, with a staggering 64 tests at the time of writing. It’s something Prochazka admitted can be bothersome, and when Ben Askren broke down the numbers to Daniel Cormier recently, you can see why.
MMA Fighting
UFC pay-per-view price raising in 2023 for fourth time since ESPN broadcast deal
Once again, it will soon get more expensive to be a UFC fan. Starting with UFC 283, the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ is set to be raised to $79.99, an increase from their current price of $74.99. The Sports Business Journal on Wednesday broke the news.
MMA Fighting
Billy Quarantillo envisions Buffalo homecoming fight against Edson Barboza in April
Billy Quarantillo wants to stay busy in 2023, and he knows just how to get the upcoming campaign started. The born-and-bred Buffalonian got back in the win column at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, picking up a thrilling second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez and heading into the new year on a high note. Quarantillo already has a follow-up in mind, one that would place the hometown spotlight on him against a well-recognized opponent.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Dillon Danis in studio, Jared Cannonier, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Mike Goldberg
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 1:40 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen battery trial set for April 5 after plea deal rejected
Chael Sonnen is headed to trial in his criminal case stemming from an alleged assault at a Las Vegas hotel one year ago. Sonnen’s trial will begin April 5 after he rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors on four misdemeanor battery charges he currently faces after several alleged victims of the attack pressed charges.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’
Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.
MMA Fighting
Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’
Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
