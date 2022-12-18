Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny from a storage shed. The complainant stated that sometime between December 5th and December 13th, it was believed that a former employee had entered the storage shed and taken a gas-powered push mower and a gas-powered snow blower. The complainant stated that the shed had initially been locked, but the lock had not been changed since the termination of the former employee. The complainant stated that at this time, they did not wish to pursue the matter criminally and only wished for the incident to be reported in the event further issues develop with the former employee.

