thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Girls Knock Off Defending Champs
The Chelsea girls’ basketball team continues to show that it will be a force to be reckoned with in this years state tournament as the “Road Dawgs” knocked off defending Division 3 state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59-50 in overtime at the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University Wednesday night.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Boys Takes Care of Lincoln at EMU
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team took part in the First Annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission’s Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University and opened the three-day event with a 62-44 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night. The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead after one behind seven first-quarter points by...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Pulls Away for Win Over Grass Lake
A big third quarter run helped the Dexter girls' basketball team pull away from Grass Lake for a 57-39 win on the road Monday night. Dexter used a 17-point run in the second half to break open a close game and pull away for the win over the Warriors. Grass...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea's Brad Bush is taking on a new role with the MHSAA
Brad Bush has meant a lot to the Chelsea School District and community. For 26 years, he’s been a leader in the district, but he’s now moving on to a new opportunity with the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Both the MHSAA and CSD announced on Dec. 21...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter’s Bicentennial Celebration Dates are Set
The Dexter City Council has established June 20-23, 2024, as the dates for Dexter’s Bicentennial Celebration. The Dexter Area Historical Society suggested the dates because that is when Dexter’s founder, Judge Samuel W. Dexter, purchased the land that would become Dexter. Dexter dammed the creek and built a sawmill on one side, and a grist mill on the other, and the place became known as the “Mill Creek Settlement.” In 1830, he platted the settlement as the Village of Dexter.
thesuntimesnews.com
Time is Running Out to Become a Chelsea Alumni Association Founding Member!
Chelsea Alumni Association (CAA) was recently launched with the mission to create avenues for alumni to communicate, connect, volunteer, support, and participate in Chelsea schools and Chelsea related activities. Since its inception this year, the association has already amassed 368 members, including 79 Founding Members. If you would like to...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Schools will continue its partnership with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office
Dexter Community Schools have extended its contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. The DCS Board of Education approved an amended contract at its Dec. 19 meeting to have a school resource officer (SRO) continue to serve in the district through the WCSO. The contract was set to end this month.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea’s Proposed Main St Park Environmental Tests Results Released
Developer Joe Ziolkowski of the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) presented results from the group’s environmental study of the blighted Federal Screw property at the Dec. 19 Chelsea City Council meeting. Ziolkowski began by acknowledging how collaboration with the city, particularly City Manager Roy Atkinson, has helped with the...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Synopsis of Council Mtg 11-28-22
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) Timbertown Improvements and Border to Border Trail Trailhead Presentation (City Manager Atkinson) Public Hearing. Council Business. Approval of 2023 City Council Meeting...
thesuntimesnews.com
CPD Weekly Report, 12-20-22
Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny from a storage shed. The complainant stated that sometime between December 5th and December 13th, it was believed that a former employee had entered the storage shed and taken a gas-powered push mower and a gas-powered snow blower. The complainant stated that the shed had initially been locked, but the lock had not been changed since the termination of the former employee. The complainant stated that at this time, they did not wish to pursue the matter criminally and only wished for the incident to be reported in the event further issues develop with the former employee.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Synopsis of Council Mtg 12-5-22
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and five members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended and to excuse the absence of Council Member Krause. There were no public comments.
thesuntimesnews.com
$2.3 million awarded to fill gaps in youth mental health care in Washtenaw County
The following was issued by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health:. Washtenaw County, Dec. 20, 2022 – Washtenaw County’s Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage Advisory Committee has awarded $2.3 million over three years to the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) to fill gaps in youth mental health programming. The grant will give schools and parents additional support to respond to unmet youth mental health needs.
