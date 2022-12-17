ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MMA Fighting

Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’

Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
MMA Fighting

Trocação Franca: The fight fan tales of samba star Dudu Nobre

One of Brazil’s most popular samba stars has deep roots in the martial arts world. A multiple-time winner at the world-famous Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro as a singer and composer, Dudu Nobre was a guest on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss how he teamed up with some of Brazil’s biggest stars years before MMA became a hit in the country.
MMA Fighting

Billy Quarantillo envisions Buffalo homecoming fight against Edson Barboza in April

Billy Quarantillo wants to stay busy in 2023, and he knows just how to get the upcoming campaign started. The born-and-bred Buffalonian got back in the win column at UFC 282 in Las Vegas, picking up a thrilling second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez and heading into the new year on a high note. Quarantillo already has a follow-up in mind, one that would place the hometown spotlight on him against a well-recognized opponent.
MMA Fighting

Doug Crosby attempted to explain judging at Las Vegas MMA gyms. It did not go well, several say

Middleweight Chris Curtis was chatting with a few teammates after a training session at Xtreme Couture when veteran MMA judge Doug Crosby was introduced to the group. Fighters should know what judges are looking at, it was explained to him, and here was a working MMA judge to answer questions and explain how fights are scored. Curtis was just starting his camp for a UFC 282 fight with rival Joaquin Buckley. The idea of educating himself on how he was being evaluated sounded good.
Decider.com

‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
MMA Fighting

Drew Dober had tough time matching Bobby Green’s trash talk: ‘He told me to shut up and he hit me with a 2-piece’

Drew Dober was reminded that sometimes, it’s best to let his fists do his talking for him. The lightweight contender scored an incredible knockout victory over Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 66 after falling behind on the scorecards to the chatty veteran. Dober eventually found the target with power punches in the second round to end his 2022 campaign with a 3-0 record, all wins by KO/TKO.
MMA Fighting

Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
MMA Fighting

Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’

Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Arman Tsarukyan puts ‘dummy’ Michael Chandler on blast: ‘He’s old and it’s time to retire’

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t a fan of the UFC lightweight elite. Considered by many as the best division in all of MMA, the 155-pound weight class isn’t short on notable names with large fan support and entertaining styles. Historically, no champion has defended the title more than three times and new titleholder Islam Makhachev hopes to be the first to go beyond the mark.
MMA Fighting

Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’

Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.

