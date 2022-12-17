Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MMAmania.com
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMA Fighting
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins agreed for Feb. 18 UFC Fight Night event
Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins are once again set to compete inside the octagon. After two fizzled match-ups in 2021 and 2022, OSP and “Monstro” have agreed to clash at UFC’s upcoming Fight Night show on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.
MMA Fighting
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17
A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17. BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. In addition to Hunt vs. Richman,...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to another UFC pay-per-view price hike, Dillon Danis vs. Ariel Helwani
The UFC ended their 2022 calendar year this past Saturday with UFC Vegas 66, but on Wednesday, it was revealed that it will be a little bit more expensive to watch their pay-per-view events in 2023. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts...
MMA Fighting
Doug Crosby attempted to explain judging at Las Vegas MMA gyms. It did not go well, several say
Middleweight Chris Curtis was chatting with a few teammates after a training session at Xtreme Couture when veteran MMA judge Doug Crosby was introduced to the group. Fighters should know what judges are looking at, it was explained to him, and here was a working MMA judge to answer questions and explain how fights are scored. Curtis was just starting his camp for a UFC 282 fight with rival Joaquin Buckley. The idea of educating himself on how he was being evaluated sounded good.
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
MMA Fighting
UFC pay-per-view price raising in 2023 for fourth time since ESPN broadcast deal
Once again, it will soon get more expensive to be a UFC fan. Starting with UFC 283, the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ is set to be raised to $79.99, an increase from their current price of $74.99. The Sports Business Journal on Wednesday broke the news.
MMA Fighting
Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’
Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.
MMA Fighting
Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’
Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Says He Doesn’t Need Championships
WWE star Damian Priest has argued that that the Judgment Day faction doesn’t need any championships. The group began life in April 2022, when Priest helped then-stable leader Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Edge was later kicked out of the group, which now consists of Priest, Finn...
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka details how he injured shoulder, why T.J. Dillashaw influenced decision to not fight
As injured as his shoulder was, Jiri Prochazka did not want to withdraw from his UFC 282 title fight against Glover Teixeira. “That was a very hard thing for me,” Prochazka said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I don’t want to talk about a lot. But after a talk with the UFC, with the directors of UFC, I had to let the show must go on, and I respected it.
Comments / 0