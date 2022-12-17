ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event

Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’

Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’

Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
worldboxingnews.net

Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMA Fighting

Doug Crosby attempted to explain judging at Las Vegas MMA gyms. It did not go well, several say

Middleweight Chris Curtis was chatting with a few teammates after a training session at Xtreme Couture when veteran MMA judge Doug Crosby was introduced to the group. Fighters should know what judges are looking at, it was explained to him, and here was a working MMA judge to answer questions and explain how fights are scored. Curtis was just starting his camp for a UFC 282 fight with rival Joaquin Buckley. The idea of educating himself on how he was being evaluated sounded good.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’

Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMA Fighting

Gordon Ryan: Dillon Danis ‘an absolute master at managing to stay relevant without actually doing anything’

Gordon Ryan does not think much of what Dillon Danis has become. Ryan is widely considered to be the best no-gi grappler in the world today and one of the greatest of all-time. Though only 27 years old, “King” Ryan has won the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Championships five times, the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship three times, and a host of other major submission grappling championships.
MMA Fighting

Dillon Danis claims he paid Bellator ‘a hefty fee’ to box KSI, but making ‘more money than any guy in MMA right now’

Dillon Danis claims he’s paying Bellator for the right to go box KSI. On Jan. 14, Danis is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports when he faces YouTube personality KSI in a boxing match. The former BJJ prospect and nascent MMA fighter has been sidelined for over three years while dealing with injuries, and he now makes his return to fighting in the squared circle. According to him, he’s making a king’s ransom to do so.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Raw Star Says He Doesn’t Need Championships

WWE star Damian Priest has argued that that the Judgment Day faction doesn’t need any championships. The group began life in April 2022, when Priest helped then-stable leader Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Edge was later kicked out of the group, which now consists of Priest, Finn...

