ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight
Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Sporting News
Lil Wayne stunned into silence with clip of Eli Manning rapping during Manningcast: 'You killed it'
In a fun night of the Manningcast, Lil Wayne was the icing as the final guest. The Hollygrove-raised rapper, who is a huge Packers fan, got to be on for part of Green Bay's win over the Rams, and his relaxed personality was a perfect fit for Peyton and Eli. Peyton tested that relaxed persona when he showed a video of Eli rapping, and it seemed like Lil Wayne needed a moment to collect himself.
Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
markerzone.com
COACH ATTACKS OPPOSING PLAYER ON THE ICE AFTER BIG HIT TO HIS PLAYER
Some things, you simply do not do in sports. One of those is - as a coach - jumping onto the field of play (in this case, the ice) and physically engaging an opposing player. Cue this guy from Quebec, who jumped on the ice and attacked an opposing player who apparently threw a big hit, injuring one of his players. On one hand, gotta love a coach who stands up for his guys. On the other, you can't assault children; you just can't.
Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam
The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot delivered quite a scare on Monday night. Rumble the Bison snuck up behind Portland Trail Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam prior to Monday’s game between the Blazers and Thunder in OKC. Olzendam had no idea Rumble was behind her. When she finally realized it, she freaked out. It was amazing. 👁️👄👁️#RipCity... The post Video: Thunder mascot scares the crap out of reporter Brooke Olzendam appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Masters Joke
Augusta National Golf Club announced Tuesday that golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria will be allowed to play in the 2023 tournament. Paige Spiranac wasted no time reacting to that news. Spiranac shared a video of Lionel Messi snubbing Nusret Gökçe, who is better known as...
Peyton, Eli Manning lose it as fan in Gumby suit drinks beer through eye
The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.
tennisuptodate.com
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley frustrated Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo isn’t finalized yet: ‘It drives me crazy’
Sean O’Malley is growing impatient as he awaits word on the next UFC bantamweight title fight that’s supposed to take place between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Both Sterling and Cejudo have acknowledged that they are expected to clash in early 2023 with O’Malley likely getting...
Spoty winner Beth Mead calls for more research into women’s ACL injuries
England’s Euros winner Beth Mead has called for fresh research into why so many elite women footballers are suffering serious knee injuries, saying it would be taken more seriously if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were affected. The 27-year-old striker ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last month and...
Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics
Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
MMA Fighting
Judge Doug Crosby responds to criticism over recent scorecards including Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Doug Crosby has come under fire in recent weeks for scorecards he returned while judging fights in both Bellator and the UFC but now he’s responded for the first time. The veteran official, who was the dissenting judge in the split decision handed down between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289, claims he can’t directly address scorecards handed down for any one particular fight. Crosby says athletic commissions have rules in place when it comes to judges and he won’t defy those regulations to defend or explain any scorecard including the 50-45 decision he gave Sabatello.
markerzone.com
DEVILS PROSPECT FOLDS OPPOSING PLAYER WITH INSANE ONE-PUNCH
Nikita Okhotiuk could be the next Arber Xhekaj; a young player who steps into the NHL and immediately inserts himself as a big-time fighter. 6'1'', 195lbs, Okhotiuk isn't a large guy, but he can throw with the best of 'em. You may recall about a year ago, when he fought...
