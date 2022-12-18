'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on

Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
NORAD: Santa’s reindeer will be able to fly through snowstorm
"He's ready to make his rounds," Master Sgt. Ben Wiseman said in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
