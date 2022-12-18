ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 13-3 loss to Cleveland Browns

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Saturday’s Week 15 game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Childs Walker, reporter: Sometimes, a game goes so poorly that you just have to forget it. What else can the Ravens do after they followed up a pair of tough wins with an all-around stinker marked by turnovers, special teams mishaps and unfinished drives?

They started with a three-and-out from their defense and a 71-yard drive from their offense but still fell behind thanks to their continued futility in the red zone. The missed opportunities continue to pile up for this team. We saw another one just before halftime as Justin Tucker hooked a 48-yard field goal attempt outside the left upright. When Browns cornerback Denzel Ward snatched a contested ball from wide receiver DeSean Jackson in the red zone to start the second half, it was fair to wonder if anything was ever going to go right for the Ravens. Their passing game is barely functional, so the margin for error is tiny. It disappears when they can’t even finish drives with field goals.

A lost fumble in their own territory and a blocked Tucker field goal told us this was not going to be the Ravens’ day. Marcus Peters’ calf injury could prove more costly than the defeat, because cornerback is one of the least stocked positions on the defense. They lost another stalwart when defensive lineman Calais Campbell walked deliberately to the locker room after hurting his knee. The Ravens hope to get quarterback Lamar Jackson back for their Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons, so they’re better off looking ahead than dwelling on this mess.

Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens got smacked in the face with reality Saturday. They played a team with a mobile quarterback who hurt them with both his arm and his legs. The Ravens’ run defense had improved recently with the addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith, but Cleveland made sure he had a blocker in front of him almost every running play.

This was another game the Ravens could have and should have won, but they have to get out of the mud after playing bad teams like Denver and Pittsburgh. When they fall behind, they usually struggle to come back, regardless if Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley is playing quarterback. They usually struggle against good teams, but the Browns aren’t even that good.

Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens put together an offensive performance that should make you pull your hair out. Although running back J.K. Dobbins looked good, rushing for 125 yards, Baltimore’s passing game continues to regress. Trailing by 10, the Ravens needed to make plays in the air to mount a comeback. However, we saw the lack of receiving talent that has plagued this team since Rashod Bateman got hurt.

It was a matter of time until quarterback Deshaun Watson would begin to feel comfortable in Cleveland’s offense. He didn’t put up insane numbers, but he made plays when it mattered most to pull off the victory in his first home game.

C.J. Doon, editor: A backup quarterback can only do so much with this group of wide receivers. Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, DeSean Jackson and James Proche II gave the Ravens virtually nothing on a day when Tyler Huntley needed help. To make matters worse, offensive coordinator Greg Roman chose to abandon the running game and force Huntley to throw 30 times. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are still working their way back from knee injuries, but they only got a combined 20 carries while averaging 9 yards per rush. That’s simply not enough. The Ravens had plenty of chances to win this one, and they’ll be kicking themselves if they wind up losing the division to the Bengals.

Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens have been a flawed team all season but they were exposed today in Cleveland. This was a failure on offense, and the fingers should be pointed at the coaches, specifically offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Baltimore ran all over the Browns, totaling 198 yards on the ground, and somehow Tyler Huntley threw 30 passes against the NFL’s worst run defense. They really missed Lamar Jackson’s playmaking ability, and now they can probably say goodbye to winning the AFC North.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Falcons scouting report for Week 16: Who has the edge?

The Ravens turned in a dismal performance in their 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and are still awaiting the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have lost five of six but somehow remain in contention for the NFC South title. Which team will have the advantage on Christmas Eve? Ravens passing game vs. Falcons pass defense “It’s not a good enough passing game right now across the ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag on John Harbaugh’s status, Greg Roman’s flaws, loss to Browns and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. After Baltimore fell to the Cleveland Browns, 13-3, on Saturday, plenty of questions remain before a Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) Happy holidays to all (despite the ugly Browns game). Mike, I ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland football addresses need for pass rush, wide receivers during early signing period

Sitting in his office with a bright red and green suit that mirrored a Christmas tree, Maryland football coach Mike Locksley had a big smile on his face after watching 24 recruits sign their national letter of intent during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terps’ 2023 class, which ranks No. 33 in the nation according to 247Sports, continued Locksley’s success keeping local talent at ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still sidelined at practice; DL Calais Campbell, CB Marcus Peters also absent

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his seventh straight practice Tuesday, limiting his possible turnaround time for the team’s game Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson hasn’t practiced since suffering a knee injury early in a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on Jackson’s status after practice Tuesday, deferring to the team’s injury ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Inside the passing game’s struggles under QB Tyler Huntley

As John Harbaugh reflected on one of the Ravens’ worst offensive games of his tenure Saturday night, quarterback Tyler Huntley sat on a chair in a news conference room inside FirstEnergy Stadium, absorbing the weight of what was to come: questions about the defeat, about his red-zone interception, about the game plan. The Ravens had just lost to the Cleveland Browns, 13-3, finishing with their ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Things to do in Baltimore Dec. 23 to 29

Take a break from the holidays and watch the Ravens play, listen to a holiday concert, check out a private art collection by one of Baltimore’s most famous residents, marvel at a train set and miniature town or get tickets to a children’s favorite come to life. Saturday: Ravens vs. Atlanta Cheer on the hometown team when the Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at M&T Bank ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

TE Mark Andrews, CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 Ravens named to Pro Bowl

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay were named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster Wednesday night. Ricard, Smith, Tucker and Duvernay were named starters in the Feb. 3 event, which will be held for the first time as a skills competition and flag football game at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Back home, Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. Falcons in Week 16 matchup

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their game Saturday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. Both teams are coming off Week 15 losses and dealing with upheaval at quarterback. The Ravens (9-5) fell Saturday to the Cleveland Browns, 13-3, their second straight road game with starter Lamar Jackson sidelined by a knee injury. If Jackson returns to ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy