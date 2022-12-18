ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl broadcast featured a long split screen with Kimmel

By Andrew Bucholtz
Saturday afternoon saw the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl broadcast on ABC, with the 7-5 Washington State Cougars and 9-4 Fresno State Bulldogs facing off there. And Kimmel as a bowl game sponsor (for the second-straight year) has received some discussion . And while this game (which Fresno State won 29-6) did not have camel vomit , it had its own controversy, and a Kimmel-centric one.

Many complained about the broadcast decision to go to a split screen for a significant amount of time. That split screen included Kimmel (seen above with the Washington State marching band pregame) and his team with traditional announcers Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy . And it was maintained even through touchdowns:

But the split screen continued through many other plays:

For fans of the schools involved, there was probably some annoyance over the Kimmel-focused split screen here, and some of that was displayed on Twitter Saturday. But there also might be a non-zero percentage of people tuning in to this broadcast who don’t really care about either team, who were there because of this bowl being named after Kimmel and because of last year’s various hijinks . And for them, there’s some merit in this decision.

This year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl broadcast didn’t have as many thoroughly-out-there moments as last year’s edition. But it did have a lot of Kimmel. And that included on a long split screen during important moments of the game. It’s not the first controversy about booth interviews , and it won’t be the last.  But it is interesting to see the controversy here.

[Ben Koo on Clippit ; photo from Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports]

The post ABC Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl broadcast featured a long split screen with Kimmel appeared first on Awful Announcing .

