In a Convention of Precinct members that was held Sunday evening at 6:30pm, a quorum of Precinct Committee Members, aappointed Mary Rose to fill the position of Seward County Treasurer as current Treasurer Kitty Romine will be retiring on January 1st, 2023. Rose was nominated for the position with no opposition, and with the recommendation of Romine. After hearing Romine’s resignation letter, the precinct members voted to accept her resignation, then heard from Rose. The vote was taken and Rose’s confirmation was unanimous. She will fill the unexpired term and will serve until the next election in 2024.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO