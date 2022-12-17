Read full article on original website
Texas County Accident injures Two Guymon Residents
An injury accident occurred on Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30 am on County Road-R.2 , just northwest of US-54, approximately 3 miles northeast of Guymon, in Texas county. A 2005 Dodge Durango being driven by Sonia Hernandez, age 19 of Guymon, was eastbound on County Road-R.2 , when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and struck a bridge support. Hernandez was transported by Guymon EMS to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon,. She was admitted in stable condition with leg injury.
Big 12 Championship Trophy in Liberal Tuesday
The Big 12 championship trophy and Kansas State University mascot Willie the Wildcat made a stop in Liberal Tuesday afternoon. The trophy was displayed at Old Chicago in Liberal from 12-2 Tuesday. K-State fans ventured to the restaurant and some posed for pictures with Willie and the trophy. Here is the K-State media release about the trophy tour.
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez
Margarito Gonzalez Hernandez, Age 50, Died at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born June 10, 1972, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Benito Gonzalez and Francisca Hernandez. He attained his GED and was an Oil Field Worker as well as a...
Rhonda Lynn Neal
Rhonda Lynn Neal, age 69, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. She was born June 15, 1953, in Ulysses, Kansas, the daughter of Harold Lloyd “Buddy” and Laura Lee (Steen) Heaton. Rhonda grew up in Grant County. She married...
Velda J. Tackett
Velda J. Tackett, age 75, of Hugoton, Kansas, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Stevens County Hospital in Hugoton. She was born March 16, 1947, in Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Finis Lee and Geneva Mae (Prather) Holder. Velda grew up around Hooker, Oklahoma. She had lived in Hugoton the...
LEONA ELOISE KILLINGSWORTH
LEONA ELOISE KILLINGSWORTH (EHRHARDT) 79, DIED FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022 IN HER HOME IN LIBERAL, KANSAS. SHE WAS BORN JUNE 28, 1943 TO LEO AND THELMA EHRHARDT IN TYRONE, OKLAHOMA. SHE GRADUATED FROM LIBERAL HIGH SCHOOL IN MAY OF 1961 WHERE SHE MET AND THEN MARRIED ROBERT (BOB) KILLINGSWORTH IN...
City of Liberal Holiday Refuse Schedule
City of Liberal offices will be closed Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas. Holiday. Refuse collection schedules for the holiday week are as follows:. Commercial routes will stay the same. Green poly carts: Normal Monday pickup will take place on Tuesday, and normal. Tuesday pickup will take...
SCCC Announces Fall 2022 Honor Roll
LIBERAL, Kan. – The Seward County Community College Athletic Department is proud to announce the Fall 2022 Athletic Director Honor Roll. To qualify, student-athletes must have a 3.0 GPA or higher in non-remedial courses and complete 12 or more credit hours for the semester. Overall the Saints student-athletes passed...
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Insurance for 2023
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening and after a presentation by Al Shank, approved the insurance renewal for the County through Al Shank Insurance. The premium went from $674,077 to $746,231 due to claims. Commissioners also approved the the additional insurance for the Fire Department. Commissioners approved the...
Redskins Go South in Loss at North
Wichita North won their first ever game as the Redhawks Saturday afternoon. Ironically they beat a school bearing their former nickname, the Redskins. North rallied to sink Liberal 62-58 in overtime Saturday at Lynette Woodard Court in Wichita. Liberal led by eight at the half and led by 10 early in the second half.
Seward County Republicans Appoint Mar Rose as County Treasurer
In a Convention of Precinct members that was held Sunday evening at 6:30pm, a quorum of Precinct Committee Members, aappointed Mary Rose to fill the position of Seward County Treasurer as current Treasurer Kitty Romine will be retiring on January 1st, 2023. Rose was nominated for the position with no opposition, and with the recommendation of Romine. After hearing Romine’s resignation letter, the precinct members voted to accept her resignation, then heard from Rose. The vote was taken and Rose’s confirmation was unanimous. She will fill the unexpired term and will serve until the next election in 2024.
Not a Narrow Deficit for Lady Redskins at North
The Liberal girls defeated Wichita North 51-8 Saturday afternoon on Lynette Woodard Court. The game was part of a one day series Saturday between WAC teams and Wichita City League teams. Liberal led 14-0 after one quarter and led 20-0 before the Redhawks finally scored. LHS led 29-4 at halftime...
