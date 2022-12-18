ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleves, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
DEER PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding

BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported on Reed Hartman Highway in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lane and congesting traffic on southbound I-71 at eastbound I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Blue Ash, Wednesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: I-71 reopened following pursuit, active police investigation

LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. I-71 is reopened in both directions after earlier police activity had shut down the interstate. WLWT is working to get more information on what exactly happened today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol have shut down I-71 near Lebanon due to a police pursuit that has...
LEBANON, OH

