FULLERTON, Calif. — Jalen Harris had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 59-49 victory over Sacramento State. Harris was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Titans. Garrison Wade scored 13 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Max Jones was 3 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The Hornets were led by Akolda Mawein, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Callum McRae added 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO