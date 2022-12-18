ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star wide receiver Carlos Wilson flips from Utah, signs with Arizona

Jedd Fisch had just finished taking questions from reporters about how Arizona’s Early Signing Day went when he got a little more good news: one last flip. The Wildcats have signed 3-star California wide receiver Carlos Wilson, who had been committed to Utah since July. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wilson...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class

Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona

Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Period: 3-star edge Julian Savaiinaea signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star edge rusher Julian Savaiinaea. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 245 pounds. High School: St. Louis School. Hometown:...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 4-star QB Brayden Dorman signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 209 pounds. High School: Vista Ridge High School. Hometown:...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list

Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds. High School: Mililani High School. Hometown: Mililani,...
TUCSON, AZ
tonyspicks.com

Montana State Bobcats vs Arizona Wildcats 12/20/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will go against the #5 Arizona Wildcats in NCAAB action in McKale Memorial Center, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. In their last match, the Montana State Bobcats faced up against Northwest Indian College, winning 144-59. The Bobcats totaled 17 fouls, while Northwest Indian College piled up 15 fouls.
BOZEMAN, MT
azdesertswarm.com

2023 Arizona football Early Signing Day tracker

College football’s early signing period has begun, and Arizona is putting together another solid recruiting class after pulling in one of the best in school history in 2022. Wednesday marks the first day of a 3-day window in which 2023 recruits can sign with their respective schools. The Arizona Wildcats entered the day with 21 known commitments, though one decided to sign elsewhere.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
TUCSON, AZ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to do in Tucson, Arizona

With cactus-studded state parks, fascinating historic sites, and a surprisingly innovative food and drink scene, there’s a lot to love about Tucson. Home to The University of Arizona, the city is often overlooked as yet another party-centric college town. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll quickly discover there’s much more to Tucson than that!
TUCSON, AZ

