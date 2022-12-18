ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
CHANDLER, AZ
Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
Police chase ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

PHOENIX - A police chase involving a suspected stolen car ended in a crash on Dec. 21 along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car along the eastbound lanes at milepost 188. The driver refused to stop and the chase began.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust

Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood, police say

LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. Phoenix Police say the incident began on Dec. 21 when officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road. The driver refused to pull over and drove to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Vandals deflate holiday decorations in north Phoenix; suspects sought

PHOENIX - With just days to go before Christmas, dozens of inflatable holiday decorations were slashed in North Phoenix. The acts of vandalism reportedly happened in a neighborhood located near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads, and dozens of homes in the area were targeted. Now, neighbors and police are...
PHOENIX, AZ
11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire

PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thieves steal child's holiday inflatables in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - On Dec. 20, we reported on vandals who deflated a number of inflatable holiday displays in north Phoenix, and on Dec. 21, we are hearing from Glendale residents who says grinches took off with holiday displays that were installed right in front of homes. The Torres family...
GLENDALE, AZ
Kari Lake 2022 Election lawsuit: 2-day trial underway

Maricopa County judge hears Kari Lake's claim in election lawsuit. Day one of the two-day election trial in Maricopa County was held on Dec. 21. After a judge dismissed eight of Kari Lake's counts, her team had to prove there were intentional chain of custody issues and intentional printer issues that impacted the outcome of the election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

