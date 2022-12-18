Jakobi Meyers, who was partially responsible for the collapse, said he was "doing too much" during the final moments of the game The New England Patriots may have made NFL history on Sunday – but not in the way they meant to, unfortunately. New England's NFL team was all set to head to overtime in the fourth quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. However, a confounding collapse during the last play handed the Patriots their seventh loss of the season....

2 DAYS AGO