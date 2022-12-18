ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts

It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch

Jakobi Meyers, who was partially responsible for the collapse, said he was "doing too much" during the final moments of the game The New England Patriots may have made NFL history on Sunday – but not in the way they meant to, unfortunately. New England's NFL team was all set to head to overtime in the fourth quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. However, a confounding collapse during the last play handed the Patriots their seventh loss of the season....
NBC Sports

Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense. Jones first made headlines with his sideline tirade during the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills. He dropped a...
NBC Sports

Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical

The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dickerson a surprise pick as Eagles' offense lands record six Pro Bowlers

You figured Jason Kelce was in. You knew Jalen Hurts was a lock. There wasn’t much doubt about A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders or Haason Reddick. Dickerson, the Eagles’ promising but largely unheralded 24-year-old left guard, became a surprise first-time Pro Bowler Wednesday, and he’s one of eight Eagles to receive the annual honor.
ARIZONA STATE

