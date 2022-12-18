Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Saints, Browns brace for brutal cold with slim playoff hopes
The weather will be frightful for the Saints and Browns
Gronkowski’s Cryptic Tweet Has NFL Fans Wondering His Next Move
The star tight end retired for the second time in June.
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch
Jakobi Meyers, who was partially responsible for the collapse, said he was "doing too much" during the final moments of the game The New England Patriots may have made NFL history on Sunday – but not in the way they meant to, unfortunately. New England's NFL team was all set to head to overtime in the fourth quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. However, a confounding collapse during the last play handed the Patriots their seventh loss of the season....
Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense. Jones first made headlines with his sideline tirade during the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills. He dropped a...
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
Dickerson a surprise pick as Eagles' offense lands record six Pro Bowlers
You figured Jason Kelce was in. You knew Jalen Hurts was a lock. There wasn’t much doubt about A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders or Haason Reddick. Dickerson, the Eagles’ promising but largely unheralded 24-year-old left guard, became a surprise first-time Pro Bowler Wednesday, and he’s one of eight Eagles to receive the annual honor.
