Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night. Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina. The Tar Heels...
NC State hopes to take advantage of Louisville’s unusual struggles

Louisville and North Carolina State are both desperate for an Atlantic Coast Conference victory going into Thursday night’s meeting in Raleigh, N.C. That’s pretty much where the similarities end. NC State has picked up enough confidence-building moments across the nonconference portion of its schedule that should be reason...
