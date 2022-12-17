Read full article on original website
P-22, famous mountain lion recently captured, euthanized by Fish and Wildlife
P-22, the popular mountain lion often referred to as the "Hollywood Cat" or Los Angeles's favorite feline, has been "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had too many severe injuries and chronic health problems.Best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, P-22 was captured in Los Feliz on Dec. 12 after a series of incidents that saw the big cat attack several pet animals and a woman. The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife. "This...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"
A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
