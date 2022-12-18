ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 10.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Josh Giddey (iilness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will return to the court after he was sidelined two games with an illness. In a matchup versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy