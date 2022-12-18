ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Pitcher

The baseball world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary pitcher Tom Browning. He was 62 years old. Browning passed away at his home in Union, Kentucky and was found by the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this afternoon. Foul play is not suspected and his remains have been released to his family.
UNION, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy