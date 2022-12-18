Read full article on original website
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: SF Giants lost Carlos Correa over a "pre MLB" injury
Not only did the SF Giants let the Carlos Correa deal fall through. It may have been over a concern in his medicals from nearly a decade ago.
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For
New York could trade for one of these six outfielders this offseason in order to fill their vacancy in left field
Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal
The Angels continue to add depth to their infield.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Former National League MVP Could Provide Red Sox Needed Outfield Depth
Should the Red Sox make a move?
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth
The Red Sox added a depth piece Wednesday
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA
Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.
Former Dodgers General Manager Ned Colletti Celebrates Justin & Kourtney Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers roster has undergone plenty of change so far this offseason, with perhaps no move more jarring than Justin Turner agreeing to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Although Dodgers president of baseball operations identified Turner as a priority for the club in free agency, he was...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger
MLB Network Analyst Harold Reynolds thinks Brandon Drury is a great fit for Los Angeles
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Pitcher
The baseball world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary pitcher Tom Browning. He was 62 years old. Browning passed away at his home in Union, Kentucky and was found by the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this afternoon. Foul play is not suspected and his remains have been released to his family.
Lakers Fans Demand That The Team's Front Office Get LeBron James Some Help: "Even Iron Man Needed The Avengers"
The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like a playoff team since the departure of Anthony Davis from the lineup. They were barely keeping themselves in the playoff race when AD discovered his MVP-level form but his injury has dashed the hopes of Laker fans about a good season despite the horrible roster that's been built around them.
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs With San Diego Padres
He's been linked to the Angels all offseason long.
