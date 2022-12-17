ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl: Fresno State routs Washington State to cap season turnaround

By Joe Reedy
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXx0z_0jmOU9CI00

Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Jake Haener threw two touchdown passes, and Fresno State completed the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history with a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Fresno State — which won the Mountain West Conference title — is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of its first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before they won their final nine games.

Mims accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims’ touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the wildcat formation.

Early in the second quarter, the senior went four yards around left end to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage. In the fourth quarter, he carried the ball two yards up the middle to make it 29-6.

Haener completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards in his final game for Fresno State. The senior connected with Zane Pope on a 22-yard touchdown to complete the Bulldogs’ opening possession. He added an 11-yard score to Nikko Remigio late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 22-6.

Cameron Ward was 22 for 32 for 137 yards for Washington State (7-6).

Nakia Watson rushed for 33 yards and had the Cougars' only touchdown in the third quarter, when he scored from one yard to bring Washington State to within 16-6.

Getting defensive

Fresno State made it 16-0 on Washington State’s ensuing possession with a safety. On third and 14 from the Cougars’ three-yard line, Ward was pressured by Bulldogs defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. and stepped on the end line in the back of the end zone.

It was the second time in the last three games the Bulldogs have scored on a safety.

The takeaway

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have won four straight bowl games and have their second consecutive season with double-digit victories. It also completes a great first year for coach Jeff Tedford, who is in his second stint at Fresno State after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington.

Washington State: The Cougars have dropped their last three bowl games but were short-handed after both coordinators left for other positions. Washington State also was affected at wide receiver and linebacker with players opting out of the game or putting their names in the transfer portal.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

