These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both. For some people, nothing slays the holiday spirit like toiling over a hot stove on Christmas. If that doesn’t kill their ho-ho mojo, doing the dishes does. If you count yourself among them, why not go out to eat? Leave the cooking to the professionals and start a new tradition. These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both....

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO