Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
Kucko’s Camera: Churchville’s Christmas Caboose
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera to the West Shore Trail in Churchville, for a look at what he likes to call the Christmas Caboose.
visitrochester.com
Where to Spend Date Night in Rochester, NY
Rochester is simply overflowing with places to dine, drink, and play. Whether you’re looking for an elegant dining experience, classic cuisine paired with craft cocktails, or a fun, light-hearted atmosphere, a date night is in your future at these local favorites. Upscale Dining. Black & Blue Steak and Crab...
Radigan's Irish Pub transitions to Hamburg Taproom — with Just Pizza
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg sports bar at 4170 Southwestern Blvd. is transitioning to new ownership with an in-house pizza franchise. Radigan’s Irish Pub will become the Hamburg Taproom, with a modified menu that includes Just Pizza & Wings. The project comes from David Pozzuto and Mike Szpara,...
City of Rochester to sue gun manufacturers over local violence
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit in New York State Court against major firearm manufacturers, importers, and distributors Tuesday, “for their role in fueling the gun violence crisis” locally. The mayor listed Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington, Bushmaster, and “ghost gun” companies like Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally […]
Let Rochester chefs make your Christmas dinner
These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both. For some people, nothing slays the holiday spirit like toiling over a hot stove on Christmas. If that doesn’t kill their ho-ho mojo, doing the dishes does. If you count yourself among them, why not go out to eat? Leave the cooking to the professionals and start a new tradition. These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both....
Couple serves a taste of Western New York to Southwest Florida
There's one couple living in Southwest Florida and making sure relocated Western New Yorkers can still get a taste of their hometown.
2 Cities in Central New York Among Poorest in the Country
America is the land of opportunity. But in some cities, there isn't much to offer. Two in New York are among the poorest in the country with high poverty and unemployment rates. American News Reports released the list of the 10 Poorest Cities in the United States, and two in...
newyorkalmanack.com
2022 Landmark Society Preservation Award Recipients
The 2022 Awards were presented in a private ceremony in November. This year’s recipients include:. The Award of Merit is for the sympathetic rehabilitation of an historic building or structure in our nine-county region completed within the past two years. Christ Church Rochester. 141 East Avenue, City of Rochester,...
Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Two Cities In NY Make List Of Best Places To Celebrate Christmas
When it comes to celebrating Christmas, it's a little like buying a house. It's all about location, location, location. The famous song says that there's no place like home for the holidays. That's certainly true if you live in New York State. Recently, two cities in the Empire State made...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
Officials announce completion of $20M housing development in Buffalo
The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State's Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are "for people who need supportive services to live independently."
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO
Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
RG&E distributing free natural gas detectors to low-income customers
The utility has sent out about 12,000 devices so far, with an ongoing effort of about 1,400 per week.
Wegmans investing millions in Perry's Ice Cream expansion project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets has doubled down on its longstanding partnership with Perry’s Ice Cream to the tune of $3 million. The grocery retailer is investing $3 million into the Akron-based ice cream maker’s planned $18 million expansion project. Perry’s will add 20,000 square feet to its 120,000-square-foot facility to produce ice cream bars on a stick, a “fast-growing segment” of the industry right now.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
