Spencerport, NY

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Where to Spend Date Night in Rochester, NY

Rochester is simply overflowing with places to dine, drink, and play. Whether you’re looking for an elegant dining experience, classic cuisine paired with craft cocktails, or a fun, light-hearted atmosphere, a date night is in your future at these local favorites. Upscale Dining. Black & Blue Steak and Crab...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester to sue gun manufacturers over local violence

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a lawsuit in New York State Court against major firearm manufacturers, importers, and distributors Tuesday, “for their role in fueling the gun violence crisis” locally. The mayor listed Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington, Bushmaster, and “ghost gun” companies like Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Let Rochester chefs make your Christmas dinner

These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both. For some people, nothing slays the holiday spirit like toiling over a hot stove on Christmas. If that doesn’t kill their ho-ho mojo, doing the dishes does. If you count yourself among them, why not go out to eat? Leave the cooking to the professionals and start a new tradition. These restaurants are open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or both....
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

2022 Landmark Society Preservation Award Recipients

The 2022 Awards were presented in a private ceremony in November. This year’s recipients include:. The Award of Merit is for the sympathetic rehabilitation of an historic building or structure in our nine-county region completed within the past two years. Christ Church Rochester. 141 East Avenue, City of Rochester,...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO

Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Wegmans investing millions in Perry's Ice Cream expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets has doubled down on its longstanding partnership with Perry’s Ice Cream to the tune of $3 million. The grocery retailer is investing $3 million into the Akron-based ice cream maker’s planned $18 million expansion project. Perry’s will add 20,000 square feet to its 120,000-square-foot facility to produce ice cream bars on a stick, a “fast-growing segment” of the industry right now.
BUFFALO, NY

