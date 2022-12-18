Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
9-2-8-7, Wild: 6
(nine, two, eight, seven; Wild: six)
