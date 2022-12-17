Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gouvu.com
Utah Valley extends win streak to six games with 77-72 road win at Oregon
EUGENE, Ore.—Trey Woodbury scored a season-high 24 points with nine rebounds and six assists to lead Utah Valley to a 77-72 road win over Oregon on Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The win is the sixth straight for the Wolverines who improve to 9-4 overall on the season....
mwcconnection.com
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Games #1
Bowl season is officially underway, and the top two teams from the Mountain West were in action. Fresno State took on Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Boise State took on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the opening weekend of bowl season.
gouvu.com
Non-WAC schedule wraps up on Wednesday against Idaho
OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University will play its final non-conference game of the season on Wednesday when the University of Idaho comes to the UCCU Center for a 2 p.m. tip. The Wolverines (2-8) got career-highs of 15 points and six rebounds from Ally Criddle but their comeback...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley travels to play Oregon on Tuesday night
UTAH VALLEY WRAPS UP NON-CONFERENCE PLAY AT OREGON ON TUESDAY NIGHT. Utah Valley will wrap up non-conference play on the road as the team travels to Eugene, Oregon to take on Pac-12 foe Oregon on Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. (MST). Trey Woodbury...
Bulldog Insider analysis: LA Bowl
Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the Bulldogs’ win in the LA Bowl on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat WSU
FULL INTERVIEW: Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total
FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
KMPH.com
Valley braces for dense fog and freezing cold temperatures through the weekend
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — 'Tis the season for both fog and freezing Valley temperatures. Over the next few days, the Central Valley will expect both dense fog and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will drop between 25 and 30 degrees in rural parts of the Valley.
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP. The […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
travelyouman.com
Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)
In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
