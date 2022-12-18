Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Smart Care, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (“Wind Point”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Refrigeration Anytime, LLC (“Refrigeration Anytime” or the “Company”), a commercial refrigeration and HVAC equipment repair company. The addition of Refrigeration Anytime strengthens Smart Care’s presence in Texas and represents Smart Care’s third acquisition in the state and eighth overall since partnering with Wind Point. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005655/en/ Based in Manor, Texas, Refrigeration Anytime is a family-owned provider of emergency repair, preventative maintenance, inspection, compliance and installation services for refrigeration and HVAC equipment. Founded in 2006, Refrigeration Anytime has earned a reputation as a premier service provider for grocers, convenience stores, restaurants and other retail foodservice providers throughout Texas.
Comments / 0