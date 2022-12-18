ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend

The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
247Sports

Waxahachie two-way standout Keith Abney signs with Sun Devils

Waxahachie (Texas) athlete Keith Abney signed his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State on Wednesday, flipping his prior commitment to Utah State following his official visit to Tempe on Dec. 16. Abney was a part of a group of 18 players who ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham hosted over this weekend after receiving a scholarship offer from the program on Dec. 10.
247Sports

TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates

Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
WFAA

Live updates: Arctic blast blows into North Texas

DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
