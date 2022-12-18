Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Duncanville finishes No. 1 in final Texas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Texas came to a close over the weekend. Duncanville was among the winners, beating North Shore (Houston) in the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Panthers to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Dallas, December 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dallas. The South Oak Cliff High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas on December 21, 2022, 17:30:00.
Burnt Orange Nation
Five Texas Longhorn commits won state championships last weekend
The 2022 Texas high school football state championship games were played in Arlington last week, and by the end of the weekend there were five recruits committed to the Texas Longhorns who left AT&T Stadium with state championship medals. Those added to the state championships won earlier this season by a pair of out-of-state Longhorn commits. Below are notes on each of those newly-minted 2022 state champions.
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
Waxahachie two-way standout Keith Abney signs with Sun Devils
Waxahachie (Texas) athlete Keith Abney signed his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State on Wednesday, flipping his prior commitment to Utah State following his official visit to Tempe on Dec. 16. Abney was a part of a group of 18 players who ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham hosted over this weekend after receiving a scholarship offer from the program on Dec. 10.
247Sports
TCU Signing Day Central: Live news and updates
Signing day is officially here! The Frogs are looking to put a cap on their most impressive recruiting haul in the modern day recruiting era. TCU currently has 23 commitments and could be adding at least one more player to the class on Wednesday morning. Currently, the class is ranked No. 17 in the composite team rankings and have 10 four-star commitments, which is the highest the Frogs have had since recruiting ranking began getting tracked in 2000. The class also ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 rankings.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Live updates: Arctic blast blows into North Texas
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
Twin Peaks Celebrates Newest Fort Worth-Area Location
This marks the brand’s eighth new lodge in 2022, 31st location in Texas and 94th systemwide
DFW new home sales and prices rose in November, but they’re taking longer to sell
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders saw mixed sales results last month as new homes remained on the market longer and inventory continued to build. But the total number of new home sales in DFW rose, and...
Two Hands Planned for Dallas
This restaurant offers menu options to enjoy from breakfast to dinner.
fox4news.com
North Texas homeless shelters prepare to take in hundreds during arctic blast
As we get closer to the dangerous cold that will push into North Texas, cities are working overtime to make sure the homeless and others have a place to stay. The biggest need and biggest efforts, as you might imagine, are in Fort Worth and Dallas.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
WFAA
Trending in Texas: Dallas-based performance menswear brand Mizzen+Main continues altering fashion industry
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
WFAA
DFW LIVE: Temperatures, wind chills as arctic blast heads to North Texas
A strong arctic blast is heading to Texas. Temperatures and wind chills are expected to plummet to dangerous levels Thursday. Here's the live forecast.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Comments / 1