Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
tjrwrestling.net
Latest AEW Dark Sees Brand New Faction Formed
The Elite and Death Triangle have been tangling for the AEW Trios Championship but there might be more competition in the future from a new group. The Tuesday 20th of December edition of AEW Dark was a star-studded affair with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega competing against Hagane Shinno. The match was Omega’s first on Dark since January 2020 and The Elite’s cleaner swept aside his opponent to pick up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Explains Why Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg Went So Wrong
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has given his take on why the WrestleMania 20 encounter between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg did not live up to the hype. Some of the greatest matches in wrestling history have taken place at WrestleMania, Savage & Steamboat, Bret & Owen, The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels. But The Show of Shows played host to one of the most infamous bouts in WWE history when Brock Lesnar met Goldberg at WrestleMania 20.
tjrwrestling.net
Dax Harwood Details His Issues With Road Dogg
AEW’s Dax Harwood has discussed his problems with Road Dogg and says he doesn’t know how much respect he has for the WWE Hall of Famer as a person. Dax Harwood is one-half of the current IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions along with Cash Wheeler. The duo were previously part of WWE where they captured the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships while known collectively as The Revival.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Was Considered To End Ric Flair’s Career
Ric Flair’s retirement storyline is fondly remembered by WWE fans but it appears it could have been Vince McMahon that ended Flair’s career. At the tail end of 2007, Ric Flair cut a rousing promo where he promised fans he would never retire despite his advancing years. Then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave The Nature Boy the chance to continue competing but to do so Flair would have to keep winning as his next loss would be his last match.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Is Glad He Wasn’t Part Of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable
Kurt Angle is sounding off about how he was glad that he wasn’t a part of TNA’s Aces & Eights Stable due to having too many people in the group. There are two stables that TNA Wrestling fans remember the most fondly during the company’s best years. One of them was the Main Event Mafia group that Kurt Angle led with Sting, Scott Steiner, Kevin Nash and Booker T as the original members in the group. They started in 2008, had a very strong run and were brought back again because of it.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Personality Explains Why They Were Released
A former WWE personality has explained why they were released from the company and thinks it all came down to a lack of communication. At the start of December, Quetzalli Bulnes revealed that she had been released from her contract by WWE. Bulnes had been featured in some of the company’s Spanish-language social media output, hosting El Brunch and WWE Ahora.
tjrwrestling.net
New Update On Sasha Banks’ Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
The latest update on the possible appearance of Sasha Banks appearing at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 show indicates signs look good for the Japanese promotion. Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world since it emerged that she is scheduled to make an appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January 2023. There has been no confirmation as to Banks’ WWE status, meaning the deal has created a lot of questions surrounding her future.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022 (Dec. 26)
An update has been provided for what WWE plans to do on the final episode of Monday Night Raw in 2022. Tonight’s Raw will be the final live episode of the show in 2022 because next week WWE has plans to do some sort of taped “best of ” episode on December 26th. That’s the day after Christmas and is known as Boxing Day in some parts of the world.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Wants Intergender Match Following Raw
One WWE star was paying close attention to Monday Night Raw and renewed calls for them to have their own intergender match. On Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, The Judgment Day was in action as Damian Priest and Finn Balor teamed up to face The Street Profits. With Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio taking up position on the outside, Akira Tozawa accompanied The Profits to the ring to try and even up the score.
tjrwrestling.net
First WWE Raw Of 2023 Gets 2 Huge Title Matches
WWE is starting 2023 with a bang as two massive title matches have been made for Monday Night Raw on the 2nd of January. On the 12th of December edition of WWE’s flagship show Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in one-on-one competition to become the number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. After the bout, Bliss continued to tease turning to the Bray Wyatt-inspired dark side once again as she spaced out and looked set to drop Belair with Sister Abigail before seemingly coming to her senses.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B Ware is currently hospitalized in Mississippi. According to a new social media post from The Wrestling Connection, 64 year old WWE Hall of Famer Koko B Ware is currently hospitalized in Mississippi. The nature of his medical issues are currently unknown, and the post asks fans to pray for Ware during his recovery.
tjrwrestling.net
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: The Great Muta vs. Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger – NJPW, October 20th, 1996
Most people who follow Japanese wrestling think it’s all action and no emotion or personality; this match shows just how untrue that belief is. What we’re looking at today is something special: a once-ever dream match between two of the most famous Japanese wrestlers ever, at least according to many American fans. But this was less like a match between Bret Hart and Rey Mysterio and more like a match between The Undertaker and Finn Balor. How so? Read on to find out.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Apparently Tattooed With WWE Logo
One NXT star has taken the idea of brand loyalty to the extreme by apparently branding himself with a tattoo of the WWE logo but all may not be as it seems. Tattoos and wrestling are nothing new. Whether the tribal markings of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos or the all-over ink of CM Punk and The Undertaker or even THAT neck tattoo that Cody Rhodes made famous, the artistry of painting one’s body is no stranger to those that put their bodies through hell for the sake of entertainment. But now one NXT star has seemingly taken things a step further, or perhaps a step too far.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s A Lot: Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Eye Popping Numbers On Subscription Site
That’s a lot. Wrestlers can do a lot of things to improve their standing in a promotion and, in theory at least, make more money. That is the kind of thing that can be rather tricky as wrestlers have to figure out what fans want and then act accordingly. Now another wrestler is doing just that, and it seems to be going incredibly well, even if it has nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Says Sami Zayn Has “Always Been That Good”
Sami Zayn has been winning plaudits from all for his work with The Bloodline but a WWE executive says the star has always been top class albeit “taxing.”. Since Sami Zayn has gotten in league with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, many onlookers believe that the star is showcasing his best work since joining WWE. And most of that is not from competing in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Enzo (Real1) Thinks He Could “Brutalize” MJF In A Promo Battle
Enzo Amore is talking proudly about his promo skills, this time as it relates to the AEW World Champion MJF. During his WWE career, Enzo Amore (who now appears on wrestling shows as “Real1” – yes, that’s the name) was known for his promo skills more than his wrestling ability. Yes, he did the Cruiserweight Championship in his career and his tag team with Big Cass was very popular, even though they never won titles together. However, Enzo & Cass was over huge and most fans will remember Enzo’s promo skills as a big reason why…how you doin’?
Comments / 1