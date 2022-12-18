ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Tri-City Herald

Princess Diana’s Brother Reveals Stunning Christmas Tree at Family Home

Princess Diana's brother Charles has delighted royal fans by revealing a glimpse of the Christmas decorations at the royal's childhood home Althorp House, with a stunning Christmas tree the central focus in the house's enormous saloon. Charles, whose title is Earl Spencer, is perhaps best known for delivering an emotional...
Tri-City Herald

Is There a New Wife on ‘Sister Wives’? Why Fans Think Kody Brown Should Remarry

New beginnings? Now that Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s relationships with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brownare over – leaving him with just one life, Robyn Brown – many are wondering whether the TLC personality will begin courting someone new. Keep reading to find out if there’s a new sister wife, the future of Sister Wives and more.

