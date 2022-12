LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2022 season will come to a close on Wednesday, Dec. 28 when Texas Tech meets Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. between two programs that have met six times before, most recently in 2018 at the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, which was in the same venue that will host the two teams this year, NRG Stadium.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO