WVNews
Memphis defeats Alabama State 83-61
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 25 points as Memphis beat Alabama State 83-61 on Wednesday night. Williams added seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-3). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free throw line and added seven blocks. Kendric Davis also scored 14 points.
WVNews
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10...
WVNews
Marquee Marion matchup goes to No. 1 North over No. 9 East, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgan Cochran and East Fairmont finished the first half with momentum, reducing North Marion’s lead from a dozen points to just a half-dozen. But Olivia Toland scored five straight, and seven of nine, of her team’s points early in the third quarter, pushing the difference back to double digits, where it would stay the rest of the way as the Class AAA preseason No. 1 Huskies (2-1) handed the Bees (4-1), ninth in the preseason, their first loss, 64-51, at a lively Hive on Wednesday night.
WVNews
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120.
WVNews
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
WVNews
Bittinger's late bucket lifts Huskies over Cougars
BAKER, W.Va. — Derek Bittinger knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go and the defense got the final stop which allowed the Northern Huskies to escape Baker with a 52-49 victory over the East Hardy Cougars in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball match-up. It capped off a successful week for the Northern boys who also poured in convincing wins over Meyersdale last Friday and Hancock on Monday, making the Huskies 4-1 at the start of the holiday break.
WVNews
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52.
WVNews
No. 1 Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (3-8) Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
WVNews
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
MCNEESE ST. (3-10) Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44.
WVNews
Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors
NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I...
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
CHARLOTTE (105) Hayward 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-7 6-6 11, Plumlee 7-9 4-6 18, Ball 10-26 1-2 25, Oubre Jr. 4-15 4-5 13, Thor 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-15 4-4 16, Richards 3-3 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-2 0-0 3, Maledon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 105.
WVNews
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference.
WVNews
Saints still striving for first consecutive wins this season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — While the New Orleans Saints’ mathematical playoff hopes might be more the stuff of fantasy than reality, they’re evidently not giving up. Their 21-18 victory over Atlanta on Sunday demonstrated that.
WVNews
Today in Sports History-Johnson sets NCAA bowl record
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
WVNews
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
WVNews
Orlando 116, Houston 110
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 9-20 4-8 23, Bol 3-6 2-2 8, M.Wagner 3-8 5-5 12, F.Wagner 9-15 3-5 25, Fultz 4-10 3-7 11, Schofield 2-4 3-3 7, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 3-6 1-1 7, Anthony 5-13 2-2 15, K.Harris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 41-91 23-33 116.
