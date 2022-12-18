ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilsen Food Pantry hosts toy, food distribution

By Andrew Smith, Courtney Spinelli
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The Pilsen Food Pantry and volunteers hosted hundreds of people from across the community Saturday for toy distribution.

Volunteer elves also gave out fix-ins and sides to help put a meal on the table for more people this Christmas.

Organizers said their Christmas distribution event has grown each year, along with the need in the community.

They don’t want families to worry about whether they can put food on the table or gifts under the tree.

During the event, kids were able to come and pick out their own gifts or parents and grandparents could come and get gifts for their children.

“I think that if any of us are in a position to contribute and help others in need, you don’t have to know someone to help them,” Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, the pantry’s founder and director, said. “Any of us this can happen to any of us that we can be on harder times and all of us know that people are really reeling from the repercussions of COVID.”

By the end of the two-hour event, organizers expected to give out as many as 1,000 gifts.

They said the event is made possible by people in the community who donated gifts or their time to help.

On Monday and Tuesday, the pantry said it will do an outerwear and boot distribution.

