ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Wreckage of 120-year-old boat surfaces as Great Salt Lake shrinks

By Kade Garner
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT2YC_0jmORs8v00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A boat that first set sail on the Great Salt Lake in 1902 recently was discovered as the lake shrinks to historic lows.

The Great Salt Lake’s size has shrunk by about half in terms of surface water area. Now, those low water levels are revealing some of the lake’s hidden history. Most recently, a sunken ship that had been lost for decades surfaced near the shore at the Great Salt Lake State Park just yards from the visitor’s center.

“It’s very exciting to see a piece of history that people can come out and see, but it’s also sad that the lake is this low,” Park Manager Dave Shearer told ABC4. “We’ve got trouble out here. Problems.”

Shearer has been with the park for more than two decades and has never seen the water levels as low as they are currently. Nonetheless, he was excited to learn about the history of the ship when it was discovered.

As the ship surfaced, Shearer explained that its hull was still intact. Its unique shape meant it would be possible to look through records and find out where it came from. Eventually, they learned that the ship was the W.E. Marsh No. 4.

“It’s leaning on its side and you’re seeing its starboard side of the hull and you can see the whole hull,” Shearer stated.

“This was one of the first boats that came out here in 1902 to build the trestle, so it was fairing people back and forth to the work site,” Shearer explained as he looked out over the observation deck at the wreckage below. “It was also used to haul or push barges around.”

He explained that the 40-foot boat made its way from San Fransico to Utah and was part of the Southern Pacific Railroad’s fleet. It was used during the construction of the Lucin Cutoff railroad trestle.

The railroad used the boat for decades. Shearer explained that in 1935, a small plane carrying executives for an oil company crashed into the lake killing all three onboard. Soon after, the oil company reached out to the Southern Pacific and commissioned the boat to dredge the lake for the plane. In 1936, the boat successfully completed that mission. Southern Pacific then gifted it to the Sea Scouts “to teach young kids the art of boating, and also for community boat races, and other programs,” according to Shearer.

Around 1950, the boat disappears from history books with no record of how it sunk or if anyone was onboard.

Not far from the W.E. Marsh sits the remains of another wrecked ship. There are other wrecks that have surfaced in recent years, however, not all are as intact as the newly surfaced W.E. Marsh and their identity and history remain a mystery.

As the lake continues to shrink, more history is likely to be revealed. “There’s a rich history out here,” Shearer said. “There are a lot of wrecks out here on the Great Salt Lake that have started to surface and it’s really interesting to go out there and see them.”

On January 1, the public is invited to the park to take a guided hike in which they will learn more about the lake’s history and get a close-up look of the surfaced ship. They will get an in-depth history of the W.E. Marsh.

More information on the tour can be found by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked one year since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Andrew Hintt, 31, along with his sons Benjamin and Sebastian, 5 and 7 respectively, were all shot inside of their home. They were remembered with a candlelight vigil Monday night. Friends, family and […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Terminally ill man receives kind gesture for Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a time of year that’s often filled with excitement and lots of smiles, but for some, this Christmas is difficult. It’s especially tough for Mandy Allen. Her dad, Rob Teague, has a brain tumor. “He is the most caring, most loving, most gentle individual you will ever meet,” said […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Judge hears arguments over SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge in Kankakee County heard arguments in lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act on Tuesday. Sixty-four state’s attorneys filed separate lawsuits that were consolidated into one. The prosecutors sued on a few different grounds, all arguing that the SAFE-T Act, and the way it was passed, is unconstitutional. Plaintiffs also […]
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers smash SUV into Janesville Best Buy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects who robbed a Best Buy store early Sunday morning. According to police, the robbers used a vehicle to force entry into the store, located at 2850 Deerfield Drive around 4:35 a.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm, but the suspects had already fled with stolen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy