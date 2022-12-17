Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Johnson sets NCAA bowl record
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Wilson returns as Broncos visit Mayfield, Rams on Christmas
DENVER (4-10) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-10) Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-8; Rams 4-9-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Broncos 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Cardinals 24-15;...
Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris
LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
NHL postpones 2 games, colleges scramble as cold, snow hit
The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures. Buffalo's home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit's...
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-...
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60
ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
