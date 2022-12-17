ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Johnson sets NCAA bowl record

1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Wilson returns as Broncos visit Mayfield, Rams on Christmas

DENVER (4-10) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-10) Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-8; Rams 4-9-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Broncos 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Cardinals 24-15;...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Steelers and Raiders meet amid bittersweet goodbye to Harris

LAS VEGAS (6-8) at PITTSBURGH (6-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NFL Network. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 2 1/2. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers beat Panthers 24-16 RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

NHL postpones 2 games, colleges scramble as cold, snow hit

The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures. Buffalo's home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance

Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60

ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

