Veteran guard Eric Gordon is the “most asked about player” on the Rockets’ roster by other GMS, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020, along with Houston’s other veterans during their contending years, Gordon’s continued presence has been met with a mixture of emotions,” Iko wrote. “The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO