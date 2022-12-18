ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta... The post Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan

When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

West Notes: Rockets, Eric Gordon, Mavs, Josh Green, Pelicans

Veteran guard Eric Gordon is the “most asked about player” on the Rockets’ roster by other GMS, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020, along with Houston’s other veterans during their contending years, Gordon’s continued presence has been met with a mixture of emotions,” Iko wrote. “The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one

A big part of Draymond Green’s value to the Golden State Warriors is in his ability to distribute the ball to scorers. However, one pass that he made on Sunday had everyone wondering what in the world he was thinking. During the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the “new media” Read more... The post NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation

The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown’s promise after getting hilariously cornered by ‘federal basketball investigators’

The NBA has been consistently absorbing attacks from people accusing the league of being too lenient when it comes to calling traveling violations. And with the NBA still seemingly letting players often get away with traveling infractions, at least one fan, whose Twitter handle isIN THE LAB, has taken matters upon himself to be a one-man vanguard of NBA rule integrity, at least when it comes to ensuring that players who commit traveling violations will get exposed on social media. Among those players is Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Fox sounds off on Twitter after ejection in win over Lakers

A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Kings star De'Aaron Fox received a late present from the referees in the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night. With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fox received his second technical after pleading his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman's big night brightens Warriors' uncertain future

The game Wednesday night was garbage on fire, the Nets torching the Warriors from the opening tip. Beneath the trash, though, James Wiseman was making a statement sure to bring tears to eyes across the franchise. Tears of joy. In the 55th game of an NBA career defined by stops...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Murray's confidence on display in career game vs. Lakers

Keegan Murray's rookie NBA season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with plenty of peaks and valleys. In the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, Murray tied his career high in points, scoring 23 on 7-of-17 shooting from the field against LeBron James and Co.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy