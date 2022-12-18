Read full article on original website
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection
We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta... The post Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
Isiah Thomas Reveals When Friendship With Magic Johnson Was Destroyed: "Nah, You Can't Come To The House."
Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson were rivals during their playing careers, with the two widely being considered the best point guards of their era. Though they were once friends, the relationship between the two is fractured as of right now. Recently, Isiah Thomas explained when his friendship with Magic Johnson...
Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
West Notes: Rockets, Eric Gordon, Mavs, Josh Green, Pelicans
Veteran guard Eric Gordon is the “most asked about player” on the Rockets’ roster by other GMS, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020, along with Houston’s other veterans during their contending years, Gordon’s continued presence has been met with a mixture of emotions,” Iko wrote. “The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.”
NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one
A big part of Draymond Green’s value to the Golden State Warriors is in his ability to distribute the ball to scorers. However, one pass that he made on Sunday had everyone wondering what in the world he was thinking. During the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the “new media” Read more... The post NBA world laughs at Draymond Green’s pass to no one appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation
The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Drop in Holiday Colors
The Nike LeBron 20 just dropped in a holiday-inspired colorway.
Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss
Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Gets Brutally Honest On His NBA Draft Experience: "I Was Pretty Sure I Was Gonna Go No. 3.”
As the leading frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, it's fair to say that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is a star in the making. This season, through 25 games, he's averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 44% shooting. In truth, he's proving why he...
Jaylen Brown’s promise after getting hilariously cornered by ‘federal basketball investigators’
The NBA has been consistently absorbing attacks from people accusing the league of being too lenient when it comes to calling traveling violations. And with the NBA still seemingly letting players often get away with traveling infractions, at least one fan, whose Twitter handle isIN THE LAB, has taken matters upon himself to be a one-man vanguard of NBA rule integrity, at least when it comes to ensuring that players who commit traveling violations will get exposed on social media. Among those players is Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown.
Fox sounds off on Twitter after ejection in win over Lakers
A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Kings star De'Aaron Fox received a late present from the referees in the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night. With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fox received his second technical after pleading his...
Wiseman's big night brightens Warriors' uncertain future
The game Wednesday night was garbage on fire, the Nets torching the Warriors from the opening tip. Beneath the trash, though, James Wiseman was making a statement sure to bring tears to eyes across the franchise. Tears of joy. In the 55th game of an NBA career defined by stops...
Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates
Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game. But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?. That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's...
Murray's confidence on display in career game vs. Lakers
Keegan Murray's rookie NBA season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with plenty of peaks and valleys. In the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, Murray tied his career high in points, scoring 23 on 7-of-17 shooting from the field against LeBron James and Co.
