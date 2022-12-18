Benjamin takes GOP nomination in 4th, will try for the congressional seat a third time

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Will the third time be the charm for Leon Benjamin? Fourth District Republicans hope so.

Benjamin, a Richmond pastor unsuccessful in his last two runs for the House of Representatives seat, won a three-way canvass Saturday to carry the GOP banner in a special election to find the successor to the late Rep. Donald McEachin. After five hours of voting at Life Christian Academy, Benjamin received the most votes over congressional aide Dale Sturdifen and nonprofit executive Derrick Hollie.

A vote breakdown per candidate was not immediately available at time of publishing.

The canvass was carried out in ranked-choice voting, meaning ballots were cast by participants choosing their most preferred candidate, then their next preferred candidate and finally their third. The candidate most preferred by the voters wins the nomination.

Benjamin, a Richmond pastor, lost the 2020 election to McEachin, and was unsuccessful last month in his bid to keep McEachin from winning a fourth term. McEachin died Nov. 28 of issues with colorectal cancer.

On Twitter, Benjamin thanked voters for the nomination ”to represent you in Washington.

“Together we will win this special election and ensure your voice is heard through the halls of Congress,” he tweeted. He typed ”win” and ”heard” all in capital letters for emphasis.

Benjamin will now square off against the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic firehouse primary in the Feb. 21 special election. Four candidates are vying for that nod.

In a statement announcing the results, the Republican Party of Virginia said it ”looks forward to working with Leon Benjamin to defeat his Democratic opponent in the special election in February.”

Saturday night, Virginia Democrats countered with heir own statement.

“The path to a stronger fourth district does not pass through Leon Benjamin’s mire of election denialism and xenophobia,” Liam Watson, a spokesperson for the party, said in an email. Watson said Benjamin “has a long history of stoking anti-immigrant sentiment, supporting far-right extremist candidates across the country, and spreading election-denying conspiracy theories.”

Benjamin never conceded the 2020 election, echoing a Republican sentiment that the voting was rigged against them.

