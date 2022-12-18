Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis to knock Hector “out cold” on Jan.7th
By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia says he’ll be rooting for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to knock out Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th because he feels it’ll make their still-unsigned April 15th fight bigger for the fans. If Ryan had done his part by taking a quality...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis worried Ryan Garcia might be scared away if he’s too impressive in January 7th fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he’s concerned about Ryan Garcia being scared away if he looks too good in defeating his January 7th opponent Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner: “I’m one of the greats of all times”
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he’s one of the sport’s greats of all time” for the accomplishments he’s made during his fourteen-year professional career. The 33-year Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes he’ll be in the history books “forever” for having captured...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis in tough with Hector Garcia, sparred him recently
By Adam Baskin: Rolando ‘Rolly” Romero says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is in for a tough time in his fight next month on January 7th against unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rolly says he used Hector Garcia...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury the Most Colorful Since Ali?
By Ken Hissner: Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury has been a breath of fresh air and humor in and out of the ring since Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali, in this writer’s opinion!. I’m not comparing them skill-wise since Ali was possibly the best heavyweight of...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol unconcerned about Canelo rematch in 2023
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol is seemingly indifferent about whether a rematch between him and Canelo Alvarez takes place in 2023. The undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he wants to fight for belts, and he doesn’t want to “depend” on Canelo’s decision on whether he’ll fight him again or not.
BoxingNews24.com
Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe added to Eubank – Smith undercard
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Głowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis tells Ryan Garcia: “Stop juicing!”
By Jake Tiernan: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia went at it tonight on social media following Tank’s earlier comments ripping apart the popular Golden Boy fighter, saying he suspected that he’s been “juicing” because of how big he’s gotten. Tank then warned...
BoxingNews24.com
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson & Jose Pedraza vs. Arnold Barboza Jr on Feb.3rd in Glendale, Arizona
By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade only wants Jermall Charlo
By Craig Daly: Demetrius Andrade is sending a message to Jermall Charlo that he only wants him next after he takes care of his stay-busy fight against Demond Nicholson on January 7th at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is hoping that Charlo will want...
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis calls out ‘nonsense’ as undisputed Fury-Usyk nears
The last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis, has labeled any other moves in the division nonsense ahead of a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk battle. World Boxing News reported months ago that Fury and Usyk will collide in the spring of 2023 for all the title belts at 200 pounds plus.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez honored with statue in hometown in Mexico
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez was honored with a statue in his hometown of Juanacatlán in Mexico on Monday for his many accomplishments during his 17-year professional career. In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo thanked the Juanacatlán for the great “honor” of the statue.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez talks Regis Prograis & Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Jose Ramirez says he’d be willing to still fight WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis for a 45-45 split with 10% going to the contest’s winner. Apart from that, Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) says he wants to fight Teofimo Lopez or Arnold Barboza Jr next. Ramirez has two fights left on his Top Rank contract, and he wants to fight Teofimo and Barboza Jr before he moves up to 147.
